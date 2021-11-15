ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kremlin says Russia ready to mediate in Belarus migrant crisis

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia was ready to mediate in the migrant crisis between its close ally Belarus and the European Union, and that Moscow was already doing so to an extent. The...

Hundreds try to cross Polish border despite signs crisis easing

Poland on Friday reported that hundreds of migrants had again tried to breach its border with Belarus, as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said it was "absolutely possible" his forces had helped people cross into the EU but denied inviting them. The West has accused Belarus of artificially creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants from abroad and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union. Belarus has denied the claim, instead criticising the EU for not taking in the migrants. "We're Slavs. We have hearts. Our troops know the migrants are going to Germany... Maybe someone helped them," Lukashenko told the BBC.
EU takes step towards punishing Poland and Hungary

The European Commission wrote to Poland and Hungary on Friday to launch a process that could lead to them being deprived of funds over threats to the EU legal order. The move came as the European justice commissioner visited Warsaw, expressing concern about the independence of the judiciary and urging the government to respect EU court rulings. "The Commission services sent administrative letters to Hungary and Poland," a Commission spokesperson said, adding that they "have now two months to send the requested information". A European source told AFP that Brussels demanded Warsaw explain measures it has taken to limit the independence of its judiciary and to challengee the supremacy of EU law.
Dmitry Peskov
Poland reports fewer attempts to cross its border with Belarus

WARSAW (Reuters) – The number of migrants trying to force their way into Poland from Belarus fell again on Friday after an apparent change in tack by Minsk that could help calm a crisis that has mushroomed into a major East-West confrontation. The Polish Border Guard said on Twitter that...
Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
Ukraine summons Bulgarian envoy over president's Crimea comments

KYIV/SOFIA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine summoned the Bulgarian ambassador on Friday after Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said the Crimean Peninsula was part of Russia after being annexed from Ukraine in 2014. In a presidential debate ahead of Bulgaria's run-off presidential vote on Sunday Radev said Western sanctions against Moscow...
#Kremlin #Belarus #Migrant Crisis
EU should prepare for more migrant crises: border chief

The European Union should be prepared for more migrant crises like the ones on the Greece-Turkey and Poland-Belarus borders, the head of the EU's border agency told AFP in an interview. The EU accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing the migrants to the border as a way of putting pressure on the EU. Belarus denies this and says Poland should let them in.
Trouble on the Belarus-Poland border: What you need to know about the migrant crisis manufactured by Belarus' leader

Using migrants as pawns is perhaps nothing new. But rarely do you have a situation in which one country encourages a migrant crisis on its own border for nakedly geopolitical reasons. That is what appears to be happening at the Poland-Belarus border, where violence has broken out between Polish border guards and Middle Eastern migrants who traveled there via Belarus, and who are set on reaching the European Union. Meanwhile, there is growing concern over those camped out in freezing conditions. The Conversation asked Tatsiana Kulakevich, a specialist on Eastern European politics at the University of South Florida, to break down how...
Russia Deploys Commandos to Belarus as Migrant Crisis, Ukraine Tensions Spark Western Fears

Russia has orchestrated the deployment of special operations troops to the northern border of Belarus to see how sudden surges of migrants to the area are straining neighboring NATO countries' ability to respond, a source familiar with local governments' assessments tells U.S. News – the latest development in Moscow's troubling campaign of destabilization against Europe.
Poland
Europe
Putin says Russia has 'nothing to do' with Belarus-Poland border crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday denied claims Moscow is helping to orchestrate a crisis that has left hundreds of migrants from the Middle East trapped on the Belarus-Poland border. Blaming Western policies in the Middle East for the crisis, Putin hit back at claims from Poland and others that Russia is working with Belarus to pressure the European Union frontier. "I want everyone to know. We have nothing to do with it," he told state television. Putin said European leaders needed to talk to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to resolve the crisis and that "as I understand it" German Chancellor Angela Merkel was ready to do so.
As Belarus threatens European gas supplies, here’s how a migrant crisis is turning into a Russia-EU face-off

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Nuclear-capable Russian bombers have flown for a second day near the borders of the European Union, and there's a possibility that Russia-to-EU gas flows could soon be partially strangled. It's an extraordinarily tense moment on Europe's eastern front, and it's all down to the exploitation of a humanitarian crisis by the dictator of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko.
Poland reinforces border with Belarus as migrant crisis escalates

Polish authorities have accused Belarus of an “attack” on its eastern border and of orchestrating a “migration crisis”. The accusations come as an increasing number of migrants from the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa have been gathering at the border between the two countries and attempting to gain entry into Poland, as well as Lithuania and Latvia.
