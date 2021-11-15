ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippine President Duterte to Seek Senate Seat in 2022 Elections

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is running for Senate in next year’s elections, avoiding a race for vice-president that would have pitted him against his daughter. Bong Go, a Philippine senator and a close aide of the president, told reporters Duterte formally...

AFP

ICC suspends investigation of Philippines 'war on drugs'

The International Criminal Court has suspended its investigation into suspected rights abuses committed under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" following a request from Manila. The Hague-based court in September authorised a probe of the campaign that has left thousands of people dead, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians. Duterte was elected in 2016 on a campaign promise to get rid of the Philippines' drug problem, openly ordering police to kill drug suspects if officers' lives were in danger. At least 6,181 people have died in more than 200,000 anti-drug operations conducted since July 2016, according to the latest official data released by the Philippines.
The Independent

Son of late Philippine dictator emerges as favourite for presidency as Duterte rules out running against daughter

The son of late Philippines strongman Ferdinand Marcos has emerged as the strongest contender for the 2022 presidential elections after president Rodrigo Duterte's daughter chose to run for vice president instead.Ferdinand Marcos Jr gained support after the president’s daughter and mayor of Davao city Sara Duterte-Carpio filed nominations for the vice president’s post on Saturday. She was leading in polls for preferred presidential contenders in the country throughout the year, but chose to contest the fight for the vice presidency instead.“Without the popular Duterte-Carpio in the presidential race, Marcos is the frontrunner, with 60 per cent odds of victory, though...
Reuters

Surprise entries create chaos in race to succeed Philippines' Duterte

MANILA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Philippines' presidential race got more crowded with the last-minute entry of Rodrigo Duterte's long-time aide, in another twist to an election likely to be dominated by powerful family dynasties rather than reforms. Duterte loyalist, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, registered to run for president after...
US News and World Report

Duterte Daughter Quits Mayor Race as Philippine Election Deadline Looms

MANILA (Reuters) -The daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday removed herself from the running for mayor of Davao City, just days away from a deadline to change candidates for a presidential election next year. Sara Duterte-Carpio, who has been widely tipped to run to succeed her father, did...
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Ferdinand Marcos
AFP

Nicaragua starts post-election exit from regional bloc

Nicaragua on Friday began the process of leaving a Washington-based regional cooperation body that rejected President Daniel Ortega's reelection two weeks ago. Ortega, 76, was reelected to a fourth consecutive term with 75 percent of the vote but the result was largely rejected by the international community, including the United States and European Union.
Washington Examiner

Rodrigo Duterte only has himself to blame for China's maritime escalation

China is escalating its imperial conquest of the South China Sea. On Tuesday, Chinese coast guard vessels fired water cannons against Philippine supply boats, blocking their attempt to resupply forces guarding the Second Thomas Shoal. Located well within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, the Shoal is nonetheless claimed by China. The enduring ludicrousness of China's South China Sea claims notwithstanding (the Thomas Shoal is 720 miles from the nearest Chinese territory), President Rodrigo Duterte only has himself to blame for China's escalation. A fake strong man, Duterte has spent the past five years making himself Xi Jinping's favorite puppet. Indeed, Duterte has acted far more akin to a Chinese communist viceroy than the leader of a once proud and vibrant democracy.
The Independent

Nicaragua says it will leave Organization of American States

Nicaragua’s government announced Friday that it will withdraw from the Organization of American States, a regional body that has accused President Daniel Ortega s government of acts of repression and rigging this month’s election.Nicaragua Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a news conference that he sent an “official communication” to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro citing the body’s “repeated acts of meddling” in Nicaragua.Ortega was elected to a fourth consecutive term in Nov. 7 elections that were broadly criticized as a farce. Seven likely challengers to Ortega were arrested and jailed in the months prior to the election.The OAS General Assembly last week voted to condemn the elections, saying they “were not free, fair or transparent, and lack democratic legitimacy.”Twenty-five countries in the Americas voted in favor of the resolution, while seven — including Mexico — abstained. Only Nicaragua voted against it. Read More Mexico expresses concern, but won't condemn Nicaragua voteEXPLAINER: What comes next after Nicaragua's electionNicaragua's Ortega seeks re-election after jailing rivals
Metro International

U.S. Senator Leahy won’t seek re-election, putting Democratic seat in play

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont on Monday said he will not seek re-election in November 2022, opening up another seat that Democrats will need to aggressively defend if they are to maintain their razor-thin Senate majority. First elected in 1974, Leahy, 81, serves as the chamber’s...
MSNBC

MAGA's Bannon jailed? Judge throws down on Trump ally's riot silence

In a setback for Trump vet Steve Bannon, the judge presiding over his criminal contempt case rejected his attempt to delay proceedings. At the same time, Bannon’s attorney admitted that his conversations outside of the executive branch are not covered by executive privilege. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks it down.Nov. 19, 2021.
Business Insider

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocks the 'stunning diversity' of the GOP: 'Look at all of those different-colored ties'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked the "stunning diversity" of House Republicans on Thursday night. Ocasio-Cortez joked that the predominantly white, male caucus exhibited a diversity of ties and haircuts. The congresswoman dissed House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy as he spoke for more than 8 hours on the floor. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez...
Fox News

CNN admits Steele dossier has 'significantly diminished' credibility, Trump 'wasn't too far off' about origins

CNN published a lengthy piece Friday admitting the anti-Trump Steele Dossier has been discredited after the liberal network spent years promoting it at every turn. The dossier was used as the roadmap for CNN and other liberal outlets to paint former President Donald Trump as compromised by Russia. CNN’s piece, "The Steele dossier: A reckoning," by reporter Marshall Cohen, detailed why "the credibility of the dossier has significantly diminished."
