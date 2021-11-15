3 Bedroom Home in North Chesterfield - $309,900

Breathtaking is all that can be said about this absolutely stunning end unit townhome in the highly sought after Rockett's Landing community. This home has a spacious first floor with an open office (model home has it as a third bedroom), a full bath and access to your 2 car garage! The heart of the home can be found just upstairs where you are captured by the open floorplan living room with gorgeous built-ins, a stunning fireplace and windows galore. Also featured is the dining room that opens up to the amazing chef's kitchen that boasts a huge island with gorgeous lighting above, a pantry, recessed lighting and so much more. This cozy floor makes for the perfect place to relax after a long day. On the third floor you find the primary bedroom with recessed lighting, beautiful accent wall, dual closets and an en suite with a large shower. Also, you have a guest bedroom with attached bath as well. The fourth floor is what will keep everyone talking about your home. The first thing you notice is the wet bar area followed by a half bath and when you step through the doors outside be prepared to be blown away by your rooftop patio! The views, the atmosphere and the space cant be beat!

HENRICO COUNTY, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO