Real Estate

3 Bedroom Home in North Chesterfield - $309,900

Richmond.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINCREDIBLE ALL BRICK RANCH! FULLY RENOVATED! Welcoming Foyer boasts NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS that continue throughout Dining & HUGE Family Room w wood burning fireplace & picture window overlooking PRIVATE ELEVATED VIEWS...

richmond.com

Richmond.com

7360 Willson Rd, Henrico, VA 23231

COUNTLESS OPPORTUNITIES TO MAKE THIS 3 BDRM 2 BATH RANCH HOME YOUR OWN! This home has an outstanding foundation & is filled w/potential. Enter from the front porch to find the formal LR w/crown moulding, a picture window & hallway access to the 3 generous BDRMS w/ample closets that share a 7X5 hall bath w/single vanity w/storage, NEW toilet 2020, tub & tiled shower. The hub of the home is the eat-in kitchen w/plenty of wood cabinetry, a C/TOP electric range, wall oven, breakfast bar, 11X10 dining area & exit to the 24X10 deck perfect for entertaining. Step down from the EIK to the family room w/paneled walls, a brick WBFP & an ATT bath/laundry room w/stack W&D hook up, NEW toilet 2020, sink & easy-entry shower. Nestled on 2.44 acres, the home is far from the road w/an open, vast front yard & a partially fenced back yard w/a 23X18 DET garage w/a workshop, a DET 10X7 shed, 27X22 concrete patio w/brick WBFP & a 25X11 covered carport w/ramp entrance to the side of the home. NEW HW tank 2020, NEW water purification system 2020, NEWER windows, included in this all-brick home close to downtown RVA, minutes from 2 boat landings, the interstate & 1 mile to VA Capital Trail. VISIT TODAY!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

5713 Huntingcreek Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23237

Charming rancher nestled in the mature Huntingcreek Hills neighborhood of Chesterfield! This home sits on just under half an acre with a lovely front covered country porch, huge oversized deck, large backyard with 6ft privacy fence and extra storage space with two sheds- attached and detached. Newly renovated in 2021 with other features including NEW floors, freshly painted throughout, central air added in 2018 & NEW Roof in 2018. Step inside to the cozy family room with brick wood burning fireplace. Spacious kitchen with ample cabinet space and eat-in dining area with access to back deck! Primary owners suite and 2 additional generous sized bedrooms as well! MOVE-IN ready! Dont miss out!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

211 Dogwood Dr, Newport News, VA 23606

Gorgeous brick cape with large detached garage in sought-after Riverside! Upon entering you will find beautiful, newly refinished hardwood floors that flow into the living room, complete with built-ins and fireplace. Hardwoods continue into the formal dining room with chandelier and crown molding. Also on the main level is a bedroom, a full bath, and a sunroom with excellent windows overlooking the park-like back yard. Upstairs you will find two additional bedrooms, including the primary with ceiling fan and built-ins, and a second full bath. Walk outside to the double-width concrete driveway and the large detached garage with tons of workshop and storage space, including excellent walk-up storage above. This home comes complete with all new windows, new roof, newer HVAC system, and new front porch railings, making it virtually maintenance-free. With fresh interior paint, a whole-house generator, and tons of natural light, this home offers everything you have been waiting for, all in a waterfront community with sought-after schools. You do not want to miss this house!
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Richmond.com

6290 Queens Lace Rd, Hanover, VA 23111

Investor Special. This roomy split level is situated on a gorgeous, fully fenced, flat lot that is just under 1/2 acre. With a 1 car garage, three bedrooms and two full baths on the top floor, one bedroom and one full bath on the first floor, this fixer upper is ready for you to put your stamp on. Please note, all flooring, fixtures and countertops will need to be replaced. Property requires full remodel and will likely not qualify for customary financing. Per tax records, square footage is not including finished first floor. Sq footage is approximately doubled.
HANOVER, VA
Richmond.com

4103 Ashley Ln Ln, Dinwiddie, VA 23803

One level living at its finest with this brick rancher. Brand new roof and HVAC with this charmer. Open spacious kitchen that flows to the living area with original hardwood floors. The Primary bedroom has a half bath with original subway tiles. The Inviting front porch is great for enjoying peaceful early mornings. The workshop is the perfect place to work on that project that you love. Large fenced-in backyard with plenty of room. The deck is perfect for entertaining or quiet evenings after work. Close to shopping and I-85.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

9339 Boxwood Dr, Hanover, VA 23116

What a value for almost half an acre in Mechanicsville! This home is convenient to shopping and interstates -on a cul-de-sac with only 4 houses! 3 Levels of Living Space, a large Attic for Storage, a ground floor Bedroom and Bathroom, and a lovely fenced lot! Needs a little TLC, but the Location and Square footage are hard to beat in this area! New HVAC system installed in 2016, great School district, and located near all major highways - 301, 295, 95, 64 - easy commute anywhere!! Hardwood floors are in good shape too!!! Check out the Video! ^^^^ If your GPS can't find this address, use 9339 Atlee Station Rd^^^^
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
Richmond.com

203 Old Charles St, Henrico, VA 23231

Breathtaking is all that can be said about this absolutely stunning end unit townhome in the highly sought after Rockett's Landing community. This home has a spacious first floor with an open office (model home has it as a third bedroom), a full bath and access to your 2 car garage! The heart of the home can be found just upstairs where you are captured by the open floorplan living room with gorgeous built-ins, a stunning fireplace and windows galore. Also featured is the dining room that opens up to the amazing chef's kitchen that boasts a huge island with gorgeous lighting above, a pantry, recessed lighting and so much more. This cozy floor makes for the perfect place to relax after a long day. On the third floor you find the primary bedroom with recessed lighting, beautiful accent wall, dual closets and an en suite with a large shower. Also, you have a guest bedroom with attached bath as well. The fourth floor is what will keep everyone talking about your home. The first thing you notice is the wet bar area followed by a half bath and when you step through the doors outside be prepared to be blown away by your rooftop patio! The views, the atmosphere and the space cant be beat!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

3504 Cedar Commons Rd, Henrico, VA 23223

Nestled on a large, quiet cul-de-sac lot you will find this beautiful and immaculate Colonial style home. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, rear deck and 2 car garage are just a few of the amenities that make this home so special. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and over 1800 sq ft of comfortable living space. Enjoy bright and sunny mornings on your full front porch and relaxing sunsets on your rear deck (patio furnishings convey). The Owner's Suite allows you to indulge in luxury with a private bath with sunken, jetted garden tub and separate tiled shower. Refrigerator conveys. Convenient to highways and 15 minutes to downtown Richmond. Playset in rear yard does not convey.
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

6101 S Garden Rd, New Kent, VA 23140

Great Inventor Opportunity! Ranch home on over 1 Acre is ready for you to turn into a great investment in Beautiful New Kent County. 4 Bedroom 1 Bath with hardwood flooring. Nice Family Room space that opens to the Kitchen and Utility area. Detached Garage. Needs some TLC and sold As-Is.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

713 Deter Rd, Richmond City, VA 23225

TAKE A LOOK at this 3 bedroom 1 full bath 3 half bath tri-level home in Richmond City! Step in from the front porch to find a formal living room w/ 3X2 closet, and eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laminate countertops and a huge 10X11 dining area w/chandelier. Take a few steps down from the living room to the first level to find the family room w/wood burning fireplace w/wood stove, a half bath w/toilet and sink w/vanity, the 8X6 laundry closet and another half bath w/shower and sink w/vanity. The primary bedroom w/attached half bath and 7X2 closet, bedroom 2 and bedroom 3 each w/a 5X2 closet are on the third level along w/a full hall bath with tub/shower and single vanity w/storage. A spacious back yard w/ privacy fencing provides a great space to relax or have a barbecue. NEW vinyl flooring 2020, NEW fence 2021, NEW HVAC 2020. Located close to the interstate, restaurants and shopping, SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!
RICHMOND, VA
Richmond.com

16787 King William Rd, King William, VA 23086

You must see this charming brick rancher in King William County! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a new roof, whole house generator, gas fire place and jacuzzi is located on 2 acres of land with a 2-car garage. This home is 2,200 sq. ft. All appliances will convey as is. This “ESTATE” home is sold AS IS and all inspections are for informational purposes only. The estate will not be making repairs. THE HEIRS ARE MOTIVATED AND READY FOR A QUICK SALE.
KING WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

112 Mill Stream Way, James City County, VA 23185

Welcome to Settlers Mill! This home in nestled in the heart of the community with a private setting and a short walk to the community recreational center. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, first floor primary bedroom, screen porch, deck and large fenced back yard are only a few features of this amazing home. If you need storage this home offers a large floored attic and walk-in storage. Just minutes from 199 and downtown Williamsburg.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

545 Virginia Center, Henrico, VA 23059

Located in beautiful Cross Point Subdivision. This fantastic home features a grand first floor bedroom with spacious multi-fixture bath and walk-in closet. Also located on the first floor are two additional bedrooms, while the fourth bedroom is featured on the upper level of the home. An open floor plan is the highlight of this property. A great room with gas fire place and built-in book case, open kitchen with eating area, and a formal dining area. A utility room that provides access to the garage is complete with washer and dryer. The kitchen is complete with a stove, microwave, refrigerator, and pantry. Complete with hardwood floors and vaulted ceiling. The large deck looks over a newly constructed fully fenced rear lawn. Garage is storage shelves, painted floor, and drywall. HVAC is just over 1 year old and has digital thermostat.
VIRGINIA STATE
Richmond.com

422 Gardys Mill Rd Rd, Westmoreland, VA 22488

This is the perfect home for a first time home buyer, investor or renovator. The bathroom and kitchen has been updated. It has new cabinets, countertops, flooring, stainless steel appliances and a beautiful back splash. This home then opens up to the formal dining area and great room. Around the corner is the primary bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Downstairs has a full basement that can be used as a man/woman cave. Gardy's Millpond is a mile away so get your fishing boat ready. Schedule your showing today !
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

507 Craig Ave, Henrico, VA 23222

This brick ranch has been well maintained. Owner had yearly checks of all appliances and roof. There's carpet over hardwood floors and thermal windows. All appliances convey. Stove and refrigerator are less than 5 years old. Laundry room, with washer and dryer, has plenty of storage space. The screened porch is a bonus you're sure to enjoy. You'll also like the large fenced back yard. There are two storage sheds in the back yard. The crawlspace is insulated. Landscaped yard and paved driveway parking. This is a great home on a quiet dead end street. Sold "As Is".
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

7350 Edgeworth Rd, Hanover, VA 23111

This late 1940's Bungalow in Mechanicsville Farms is a "diamond in the rough". Great investor opportunity or buyers who are ok putting in some work to update this Classic. Home has newer replacement vinyl windows and roof was replaced in Summer of 2021. Sunroom offers a warm, sunny place to relax. Walk-Up Attic provides ample unfinished storage space or could be finished into additional bedrooms. Utility room provides pantry storage space and washer dryer hookups. Backyard is fenced with 2 detarched sheds. Located in sought after award-winning Hanover County school district: Mechanicsville Elementary, Chickahominy Middle and Atlee High School. Home is being sold AS-IS.
HANOVER, VA
Richmond.com

2331 Millyard Cir, Powhatan, VA 23139

THIS is not an ORDINARY brick house in the COUNTRY! BUILT TO THE HILT!This home has been METICULOUSLY cared for by the ORIGINAL owner and no expense was spared in the CONSTRUCTION of this HOME. When you pull in the DRIVEWAY you will see the beautiful cared for lawn with EXTENSIVE STONE retaining walls and beautiful concrete sidewalk leading up to FULL FRONT Fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors which carry into the kitchen and down the hall. Beautiful RAISED panel OAK cabinets with GRANITE counter tops make the kitchen which also has a pantry. The 3 bedrooms have lighted fans and carpet. The BATHS have GRANITE vanity tops and TILE floor. Downstairs there is a 4th bedroom full bath utility room and lots of other space including a great room and STONE HEARTH with GAS heater. This house has sprayed on insulation plus batted insulation making for under $100 electric bills each month! RENIE water heater, concrete patio, covered rear porch, large shop/garage with two attached side sheds and another large storage building. There is also a whole house GENERATOR!
POWHATAN, VA
Richmond.com

1500 Honor Dr, Henrico, VA 23228

Ready to enjoy low-maintenance living in a spacious, highly desired end-unit, 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bath townhouse?! Well.. Welcome home to 1500 Honor Drive. This home is flooded with natural lighting. The main level includes a spacious great room. Step onto your lovely patio for fresh air and to enjoy your morning coffee or evening tea. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants, and interstates. The community amenities including tennis courts and a pool, this home is made for easy living. This wonderful home had one owner and awaits its second. Community is not FHA approved at this time. Cash or conventional only. A little TLC needed. This is an Estate Sale. Home is being sold as-is. Please include as-is addendum. All appliances convey as-is.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

904 Cameron St, Petersburg, VA 23803

Beautiful rancher nestled in the heart of Petersburg. This 2 bedroom 1 bath rancher has been completely renovated from top to bottom too many features to list. The home has a new roof, new vinyl siding, new windows, new heat pump, new flooring, and all new fixtures. The home is currently rented for 800 per month and the tenants lease will expire in February but they would love to stay, they have been there for 2 years. Rent is scheduled to go up to 895 effective February 1, 2022 if the tenant stays. Great home with lots of character.
PETERSBURG, VA
Richmond.com

5008 Chappell Ridge Pl, Henrico, VA 23059

Welcome to 5008 Chappell Ridge Place, ready for a new owner to call home! Hardwood floors flow throughout the main level of the home, along with crown molding in many of the rooms. As you step inside enjoy the large living room, quaint office & stately dinning room. At the rear of the home, find a huge open area to entertain. The large family room has high ceilings, offers tons of natural light, & features a gas fireplace. The adjacent kitchen offers new quartz counters, an island, gas cooking, butlers pantry, tons of cabinet storage, & borders a bright breakfast area with skylight. The primary bedroom on the 2nd floor features a walk-in closet & luxurious en suite offering a double vanity, shower, & jetted tub. Three additional bedrooms also live on the second floor, all featuring ceiling fan/light fixtures, & new neutral carpet and paint. The finished third floor is flexible to your needs! A large room with attached full bath & additional storage space can be used as a bedroom or rec room. You'll have plenty of areas to enjoy the outdoors, from the screened porch, deck, & patio. Great location convenient to local schools, restaurants, & shopping. One look & you will fall in love!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

