Tesla recently launched the CCS Combo 1 adapter for its proprietary charging inlet in South Korea (see test results here) and promised that it's coming soon to North America. Some for which "soon" is not fast enough are trying to get the adapter from South Korea. Reddit u/Kanzaki_Mirai succeeded and reports that he not only imported the adapter, but already conducted tests with his 2021 Tesla Model 3 SR+ at multiple charging stations.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO