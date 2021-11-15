Assessing Blame for Deaths of Indian Boarding School Students

I am disappointed in the Albemarle County School Board for its complete lack of oversight on a matter affecting student health and well-being due to teacher and administrator hysteria over COVID-19. A month ago, I learned that Burley Middle School teachers were denying student requests to close classroom windows during cold weather. One teacher told students that classroom windows would remain open all year and that they should bring blankets to class if cold, and some did. I asked Burley administrators about this, and the Vice Principal informed me that keeping windows open was one of their COVID mitigation procedures to increase air circulation. Yet this ruleviolated county guidance, which states that windows would remain open only when “outside temperature and humidity allow.” In addition, new air purifiers and HVAC systems, which were upgraded at the beginning of the pandemic, have improved inside air quality such that “airflow is healthier than simply opening a window because of those filtration systems,” according to an email from the county’s Strategic Communications Officer.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO