ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Assessing Blame for Deaths of Indian Boarding School Students

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Editor's note: This report reveals information about illness and death in federal Indian boarding schools that some readers could find triggering or upsetting. Discretion to sensitive groups is advised. On June 16, 1913, Pauline Peazzoni, a 13-year-old Maidu girl from the Sierra Nevada of Northern California, lost...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

UNL researchers take closer look at Genoa Indian Boarding School

LINCOLN, Neb. — This summer, the discovery of mass graves near boarding schools in Canada brought the conversation of Indian Boarding Schools into the spotlight. Those same styles of boarding schools also existed here in Nebraska, and a University-led research project has been working for years now to make sure that history is never forgotten. It’s a piece of Nebraska history that most Nebraskans don’t know.
GENOA, NE
Grand Island Independent

Genoa Indian Boarding School topic of panel talk

LINCOLN — The story and lasting impact of the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School in Genoa will be the topic of a panel hosted by the Center for Great Plains Studies and the University of Nebraska State Museum at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11. The panel will convene at the...
NEBRASKA STATE
Voice of America

Indian Boarding Schools ‘Outings’: Apprenticeships or Indentured Servitude?

WASHINGTON — If it weren't for the COVID-19 pandemic, Gina Sampaio would never have known about the federal government's Indian boarding school system, which removed children from family and community and placed them in schools to become "assimilated." A writer and performer from New Jersey, Sampaio in 2019 took the...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alaska State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
cbslocal.com

School Board Votes To Make Masks Optional For All Broward Public School Students

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward school board voted Tuesday to make masks optional for all students in public schools beginning November 20th. The vote followed a recommendation from interim superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright, who noted the continued decline in the Covid infection rate, no increase in the quarantine rate after masks became optional at the high school level, and because the district is offering kid-size dose vaccines at elementary and middle schools starting this week.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Pioneer Press

Benedictines issue apology for role in Minnesota’s Indian boarding schools

WHITE EARTH NATION, Minn. — American Indian children from White Earth Nation and other reservations were sent to boarding schools across the country, starting in the late 1800s. The federal government used the schools to separate Native children from their families, culture and language, part of an effort to assimilate American Indians into white society.
MINNESOTA STATE
Grand Forks Herald

East Grand Forks School Board talks student mental health, COVID numbers

East Grand Forks may be “ahead of the game” as it works to address student mental health topics, the district’s social-emotional learning coordinator told the East Grand Forks School Board on Monday, Nov. 8, during its regular meeting. Jennifer Modeen, whose official title is MTSS (multi-tiered system of supports)/SEL (social-emotional...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boarding School#Sierra Nevada#Native Americans#Indian Health Service#The Mont Alto Sanatorium#U S Forestry Service#Tb#The Ogden Standard#The Red Cross#American Lung Association
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County goes virtual for student assessment scores

MARSHALL CO W.Va. (WTRF) Marshall County is one of the schools taking part in a new program to monitor how students are doing.  The West Virginia Department of Education is conducting the statewide student data assessment. But now paper is out and video is in.  The students will be receiving their assessment videos in the coming weeks.   Marshall County Schools provides each K-12 […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
The Portland Mercury

Portland School Board Decides Against Mandating COVID-19 Vaccines for Students

The Portland Public Schools (PPS) board members agreed to postpone voting on a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students 12 and older for up to six months at their board meeting Tuesday night. The members cited Multnomah County’s high vaccination rates among school-age children and the distress a vaccine requirement may cause families who do not trust government-run public health programs as reasons to delay a possible mandate.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
University of Denver Clarion

Amidst national tension, the Denver school board stays focused on their students

School boards across the nation are facing increased tension as districts are pushed to make decisions regarding divisive issues such as critical race theory (CRT) and COVID-19 protocols. However, members of the Denver Public Schools (DPS) Board say that despite the amplified challenges of the last year and a half, their focus remains the same.
DENVER, CO
KEPR

Seattle School Board urges state to require COVID-19 shots for students

SEATTLE - On Wednesday, Seattle Public Schools resumed its effort to get all children vaccinated. The school board is expected to push through a resolution, calling on the state to add COVID-19 shots to its list of immunizations. Board members hope state health officials will take up their recommendation. Individual...
SEATTLE, WA
schillingshow.com

Guest editorial: Albemarle County School Board fails to protect students

I am disappointed in the Albemarle County School Board for its complete lack of oversight on a matter affecting student health and well-being due to teacher and administrator hysteria over COVID-19. A month ago, I learned that Burley Middle School teachers were denying student requests to close classroom windows during cold weather. One teacher told students that classroom windows would remain open all year and that they should bring blankets to class if cold, and some did. I asked Burley administrators about this, and the Vice Principal informed me that keeping windows open was one of their COVID mitigation procedures to increase air circulation. Yet this ruleviolated county guidance, which states that windows would remain open only when “outside temperature and humidity allow.” In addition, new air purifiers and HVAC systems, which were upgraded at the beginning of the pandemic, have improved inside air quality such that “airflow is healthier than simply opening a window because of those filtration systems,” according to an email from the county’s Strategic Communications Officer.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy