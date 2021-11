SEASIDE, Calif. — Central Washington men’s basketball appeared to handle the travel just fine in its first game outside the state since February 2020. The Wildcats’ veterans led the way in a 74-63 win at Cal State Monterey Bay, the first of nine straight games away from home to start the season. Coach Brandon Rinta said Central brought the defensive intensity it needed to beat CSUMB for the fifth time in the last six years.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO