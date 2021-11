Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has teased there might be something big in store for Emma and Curtis before the end of the year. In Friday's first episode (November 5) the couple announced to Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) their plans to tie the knot. After Tyrone commented on some commotion in the young lad's room the previous night, Emma Brooker (Alexandra Mardell) revealed that Curtis Delamere (Sam Retford) had asked her to marry him.

