Bears observations: Fields great, defense fails again originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the third season in a row, the Bears have lost four games in a row. In a Monday Night Football matchup against the Steelers in Pittsburgh, the Bears looked outmatched for most of the game, then looked destined for an incredible comeback, only to let another win slip through their fingers. While this loss might be the most crushing of the year, there were some silver linings. The return of David Montgomery was encouraging, and Justin Fields made some nifty plays too. But neither of those things were enough to get the Bears back in the win column.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO