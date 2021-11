The family of a woman who died after being repeatedly overdosed with paracetamol in an NHS hospital have demanded action over her death amid allegations of an NHS cover up.Laura Higginson, a trainee solicitor and mum of two, died after seeking medical help for sickness and pneumonia. She died two weeks later from multi-organ failure and sepsis.Whiston Hospital, in Merseyside, has admitted to the overdose but denied it caused her death and rejects any suggestion of wrong doing.But expert reports, seen by The Independent, including from a liver specialist, questions the trust’s account of what happened, the quality of its...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 57 MINUTES AGO