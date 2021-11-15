ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tyson Foods forecasts full-year sales above estimates

Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Top U.S. meatpacker Tyson Foods Inc forecast fiscal 2022 revenue above market estimates on Monday,...

www.agriculture.com

WTOP

Rising prices threaten profit margins at food companies

Albertsons, Mondelez and Kroger are among a wide range of companies whose profits could be squeezed from rising food prices if inflation keeps running hot. So far grocery stores, restaurants and food producers have passed along much of inflation’s impact to consumers, who have eaten most of the increase. The industry’s profit margins have been tightening throughout 2021 and analysts are growing concerned that margins could feel an even tighter pinch as companies absorb more of the persistently rising costs and consumers possibly change shopping habits to adapt.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures drop as investors take profits

CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat futures retreated from multiyear highs on Thursday on a profit-taking setback, traders said. * MGEX spring wheat also closed lower, its fourth decline in the last five sessions. * A recent flurry of export activity had already been priced into the market and investors were waiting for signs of fresh deals before driving prices higher. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat totaled 399,100 tonnes in the latest reporting week. That was in line with market forecasts for 250,000 to 525,000 tonnes and above the previous week's total of 308,415 tonnes. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries bought a total of 121,805 tonnes of food-quality wheat from the United States and Canada in a regular tender. * Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat that can be sourced from optional origins. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down 2-1/4 cents at $8.20 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was 5-1/2 cents lower at $8.28-1/2 and MGEX December spring wheat fell 10-1/4 cents to $10.16-3/4. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle hits 4-1/2-year high on strong cash, export markets

CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - CME Group cattle futures rose on Thursday, with the front-month live cattle contract hitting its highest since June 2017 on support from strength in the cash markets. Rising overseas demand also lent support cattle futures after the U.S. Agriculture Department said that weekly beef export...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

S.Korea Oct producer prices mark fastest growth in 13 years

SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's producer prices index (PPI) in October posted its sharpest growth in 13 years, central bank data showed on Friday, underlining oil-led inflationary pressure and supporting further policy tightening. The PPI last month jumped 8.9% from a year earlier, the Bank of Korea data...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Is Tyson Foods (TSN) a Suitable Value Investor Stock Now?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way to...
STOCKS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat near multi-year peak on supply concerns, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Friday, trading close to a nine-year peak scaled earlier this week and on track for a second straight weekly gain, as tightening global supplies underpinned the market. Soybeans advanced and were poised for a second consecutive week of gains. "Prices...
AGRICULTURE
The Motley Fool

Lowe's Maintains its Sales Momentum in Q3, Raises Its Full-Year Outlook

Lowe's comparable-store sales accelerated throughout the quarter. The home improvement retailer's stock is having an excellent year. Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) reported third-quarter earnings before the market opened on Wednesday, and the results affirm that the home improvement retailer is maintaining the sales momentum it's been seeing all year as consumers continue to take on more projects.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise on strong cash, export markets

CHICAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose 2.1% on Wednesday, hitting their highest since Sept. 30 on strength in both the domestic cash and export markets, traders said. * Soymeal futures were also higher, supported by expectations for rising demand from hog producers. * Soyoil futures ended in positive territory too. * The benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract rose above its 50-day moving average. It also topped the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range for the first time since June 9 but failed to hold support above that key technical point. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China in the 2021/22 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * USDA also said that private exporters reported the sale of 30,000 tonnes of soyoil to India. * CBOT January soybean futures settled up 25-3/4 cents at $12.77 a bushel. CBOT December soymeal was up $7.20 at $374.70 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.06 cent to 59.23 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Economy
Financial World

Bentonville's Walmart raises full-year profit forecast as shoppers return to stores

On Tuesday, Walmart Inc., the Bentonville, Arkansas-headquartered world’s No 1 brick-and-mortar retailer, had raised full-year profit and sales forecast amid a sharp pick-up in demands of a swathe of consumer goods ranging from apparel to electronic items to child’s playthings over an all-important holiday season, however, a lingering supply chain constrain alongside shortages of raw materials appeared to have poured fresh scorns on its profit margins during third quarter.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Sourcing Journal

Retail Sales on the Rise as Inflation Creeps In

U.S. retail sales rose 1.7 percent in October. While department stores did well, apparel sales were down slightly from the previous month. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soy, wheat rally on strong demand, inflation worries; corn firm

CHICAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures jumped 2% on Wednesday to their highest in nearly seven weeks, supported by fresh export deals and strength in the domestic cash market. Wheat and corn futures were also strong, with wheat recovering from a pullback on Tuesday to top the nine-year...
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Tyson Foods Is Blaming This For Rising Meat Prices

It's a very good day for Tyson Foods investors, according to Talk Business & Politics, which reported that the giant Springdale, Arkansas-based meat supplier and owner of the Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, and Ball Park brands, delivered "better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal fourth-quarter," with earnings per share rising 11.7% over last year. CEO Donnie King attributes this to, among other things, Tyson's "continued strength in consumer demand for protein." So how has Tyson has managed to meet robust consumer demand for meat despite ongoing meat shortages and the significantly increased cost of doing business in a pandemic-driven economy – to the tune of $335 million in COVID-related costs during the last fiscal year? If you have been following along as we have been tracking how meat prices have been rising precipitously over the last 12+ months and particularly over the last several months to the great consternation of both consumers and the Federal government, then you probably already have a sense of where this is going.
SPRINGDALE, AR
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Tyson Foods Stock Clocks a Post-Earnings Annual High

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is one of the world’s largest food production companies. TSN processes and markets chicken, beef, and pork products. Together with its subsidiaries, Tyson Foods operates major food brands, including Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp, and State Fair. Tyson Foods reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results on Monday, completing four consecutive earnings beats over the past year. TSN was last seen down 1.2% at $82.62.
MARKETS
talkbusiness.net

Tyson Foods records 47% gain in fiscal year net income

Tyson Foods delivered better-than-expected earnings for its fiscal fourth-quarter. The Springdale-based meat giant reported net income of $1.355 billion in the quarter ending Oct 2, up from $654 million reported a year ago. Earnings per share rose to $3.71, up 11.7% year-over-year. For the full-year, Tyson saw net income of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Boeing, Dollar Tree, Tyson Foods

Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report shares jumped higher amid reports that authorities in China are edging closer to lifting their two-and-a-half year ban on the 737 MAX. China's Civil Aviation Administration CAAC is reportedly happy with changes made to the 737 MAX's aviation control system software and display, following deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
STOCKS

