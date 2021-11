'Tis the season of giving, and 96.1 The Eagle has teamed up with the Utica Rescue Mission to help those in need. COVID-19 has changed everything, including the annual Perfect Gift Christmas event. This year we're going virtual to keep everyone safe and healthy. A virtual event will make it easier for you as gifts will be shipped directly to the Utica Rescue Mission. Just choose the person you want to purchase gifts for and shop via their Amazon Wish List. In a couple of clicks, you're done, and you've made a positive impact on someone going through a difficult time in their life.

