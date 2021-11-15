ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Danny Fenster, Jewish American journalist sentenced to 11 years in Myanmar prison, is released

By Shira Hanau
Cleveland Jewish News
 5 days ago

(JTA) — Danny Fenster, a Jewish American journalist who has been imprisoned in Myanmar since May and was sentenced to 11 years in prison Friday has been released. Former New Mexico governor and former diplomat Bill Richardson,...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

