Vikings Beat Chargers 27-20 [GALLERY]

MINNEAPOLIS - It had already been a long week for the Minnesota Vikings before they had even kicked off against the L.A. Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Six players are on the NFL’s COVID-19 list, one having to be hospitalized Tuesday night due to having difficulty breathing. Five defensive starters unable to play, four due to injury and Harrison Smith in COVID-19 protocols. News came out Tuesday night that Dalvin Cook was facing a lawsuit, alleging he assaulted an ex-girlfriend in a November 2020 incident. He said Wednesday he’s the victim, and his agent says he’s being extorted for money.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO