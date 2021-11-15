ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurassic World Evolution 2 Review (PS5) – Sequels… Find A Way

By Miles Thompson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReturning with plenty of dinosaurs, is there enough new tricks in Jurassic World Evolution 2 to better the original? The Finger Guns review. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of seeing a T-Rex emerging from the depths of a containment facility. Witnessing the sheer scale of the beast and absorbing its...

