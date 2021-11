Watch video: Convey the motion of wildlife with beautiful blurs. In wildlife photography the desire is usually to capture animals that are pin-sharp, but what if we try a different approach and aim for something more abstract instead? The trick is to lower your shutter speed just enough to blur the movement of the animals, while still retaining areas of relative sharpness and legible shapes. The results can be stunning. Sure things won’t be tack-sharp, but in its place you get a wonderful sense of speed and motion.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 7 DAYS AGO