King Richard, the film that chronicles Venus and Serena Williams’ rise from inner-city teens to champion athletes, is not like most biopics. As the title implies, King Richard — in theaters and on HBO Max on November 19 — dramatizes the Williams sisters’ journey through the lens of their father, Richard Williams, played by Will Smith. Clocking in at two hours and 24 minutes, the touching and eye-opening story unpacks how Richard, through tenacity, vision, and uncompromising faith, molded his daughters into superstar athletes — often at great cost. While Saniyya Sidney (who plays young Venus) and Demi Singleton (who plays Serena) are, of course, major forces in the flick, King Richard makes Papa Williams a kind of demigod whose determination made their careers possible.

