ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

People who decorate for Christmas early are happier, study finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alexa Mae Asperin
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OTGPl_0cx3kzcb00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – If you already started decorating for Christmas, consider yourself a happy and friendly person.

Research listed in the Journal of Environmental Psychology finds people who put up their Christmas decorations early tend to be happier and friendlier.

“The results support the idea that residents can use their home’s exterior to communicate attachment and possibly to integrate themselves into a neighborhood’s social activities,” researchers wrote.

Psychologists say Christmas decorations are nostalgic and bring people back to simpler and happier times. They say it also helps boost dopamine.

Betty White 100th birthday binge: Company will pay someone $1K to watch 10 hours of her best work

“It does create that neurological shift that can produce happiness,” psychologist Deborah Serani told TODAY . “I think anything that takes us out of our normal habituation, the normal day in, day out … signals our senses, and then our senses measure if it’s pleasing or not.”

The only potential downside to decorating early is you’ll need to take care that your Christmas tree lives long enough to make it to the big day. If properly cared for, Good Housekeeping estimates a healthy Christmas tree will last about five weeks on average. But if you want the Christmas spirit to last longer than that, a fake tree should do the trick.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Never Forget to Do This Before Going to Bed in a Hotel Room, Expert Warns

When you check into a hotel for leisure, you expect (at the very least) a good night's sleep. After all, you might be on vacation and away from the challenges of work life, or even from the noise associated with your home environment. And if you're visiting a hotel for work, you truly need a good night's sleep: Maybe you're making a major presentation in the morning or you're going to be expected to come up with big ideas during an important day of meetings. Regardless, you want that night of sleep in a hotel bed to offer quality shuteye all night long. In order to make it count, here's what experts say you should always make sure to do before you hit the hay in a hotel room.
LIFESTYLE
higherperspectives.com

Man Buys Stranger's Groceries When Overhearing Her Tell Her Daughter They Can't Afford To Eat That Night

A man has recently been getting attention online for his inspiring act. One night, while he was minding his own business, he was confronted with a family in need. He had two options. He could have done the same thing everyone else did in the store and let them figure it out for themselves, or he could be their hero that day and help them out within his means.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bored Panda

30 Of The Funniest Halloween Fails That People Couldn’t Resist Sharing

The most successful people in the world had to fail many times before they achieved the thing they were striving for. It is like Winston Churchill said: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” So we don't have to be discouraged if something doesn't turn out as planned, the important thing is to go on.
CELEBRATIONS
marthastewart.com

Research Suggests That People Who Decorate Their Homes for the Holidays Seem Friendlier to Their Neighbors

Decorating for the holidays is a tradition for many families—stringing up twinkling lights, hanging wreaths on doors and windows, and wrapping garland around your fence posts are all ways to prepare your home's exterior for the holly jolly season. Beyond making your own house look extra special, it's also fun to see what your neighbors have chosen to display. However, if you see a nearby house that's not decorated, it may change the way you feel about the people who live there. According to research highlighted by ABC 27 and published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, people who hang up holiday decorations appear friendlier to their neighbors.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
Coeur d'Alene Press

The stay-at-home dad: The children live in fear

Fear should be fun on Halloween. By the time Oct. 31 rolls around, however, I’m always burned out on dealing with the various fears of my children, most of which have nothing to do with ghouls and monsters. My 4-year-old likes to talk about “scary” things as if they don’t...
KIDS
rismedia.com

5 Habits of Clean People That You Can Adopt in Your Home

For some, keeping house comes naturally. For others, particularly those with young children, it can feel like a constant battle. If your home is not as tidy as you would like, implementing some carefully chosen new habits can be all that it takes to tip the scales. Make cleaning and tidying more manageable than ever before by adopting these habits “clean people” already know.
HOME & GARDEN
WTRF- 7News

Christmas decorations and the joy they bring

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) You may notice your neighbors are beginning to decorate their homes for the holidays. Some people say it’s too soon.  Although it is not quite Thanksgiving yet, you may be debating on pulling out those holiday decorations and stringing up those lights. Does the rush to decorate early stem from all the […]
WHEELING, WV
cbslocal.com

Can Putting Up Holiday Decorations Make You Happier?

STILLWATER (WCCO) – If the winter blues got you feeling down, getting into the holiday spirit could be the remedy. From the bright lights to the bright colors, we wanted to know: Can putting up holiday decorations make you happy? Good Question. Tucked in along the main drag in Stillwater...
STILLWATER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Christmas Spirit#Christmas Tree#Weather#Kron#Good Housekeeping
Lifehacker

Why It's Actually Good to Decorate 'Early' for Christmas, According to Science

I am wholly and unwaveringly a December Christmas decorator. (Before kids, sometimes it was mid-month before I decked any halls.) No ornament leaves its box, no sprig of holly tickles the mantel, no tree makes its way through the front door until Thanksgiving has passed. I’m generally not down with seasonal rushing; I am low-key offended by both pumpkin spice anything on store shelves in August and Christmas trees adorning my local Costco while I’m doing back-to-school shopping.
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Mother-of-EIGHT who refuses to buy her children ANY Christmas gifts hits back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting her kids are happier than ever with their frugal holiday (which saves her $700 a year)

A mother-of-eight who refuses to buy her children any Christmas gifts has hit back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting that her family's frugal festivities have made her kids happier than ever, while helping her to save $700 a year. Decluttering coach Angie Wipf, 35, from Alberta, Canada,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Psychology
The Independent

Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
ENTERTAINMENT
petguide.com

Why Does Your Cat Like Sleeping on Your Head?

Now this is the best “night cap” there is! Have you ever wondered why your cat chooses to sleep on top of your head at night?. Does your cat prefer sleeping on your pillow at night, above your head or maybe even on your head? It’s cute, isn’t it? But you gotta admit that it can also be a bit annoying sometimes. After all, with the rest of the bed to lie on, why would your cat choose to sleep—and maybe even snore—above your head?
PETS
WFLA

WFLA

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy