Missing: State Police searching for kidnapped victims who may be in northern Michigan

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

(WWJ) -- The Michigan State Police in Gaylord are helping investigators in Tennessee and Kentucky to find two kidnapped victims.

The victims are identified as 16-year-old Amber Clare and three-year-old Noah Clare. Authorities said the two of them were abducted by a family member, 35-year-old Jacob Clare.

Amber was kidnapped in Kentucky, while Noah was kidnapped in Tennessee, said police.

It’s believed he may be headed to northern Michigan, near Harbor Springs in Emmet County, in a silver 2005 Subaru Legacy Wagon with Tennessee license plate 42MY10.

Noah is described as a white male with blue eyes and brown hair. He is 3'4" tall and 40 lbs. He was last seen wearing grey pants, a camo shirt, a black jacket and black shoes.

Amber is described as a white female with green eyes and dirty blonde hair. She is 5'7" tall and 140 lbs.

Jacob is described as a white male with blue eyes and brown hair. He is 6'7" tall and 180 lbs. He has tribal tattoos across left arm and shoulder.

Jacob Clare Photo credit Gallatin Police Department

They were reported missing on Nov. 7.

Anyone who sees them should call 911 or Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at (989) 732-5141.

