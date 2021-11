Manchester United fell to another damaging home defeat as rivals Manchester City cruised to a dominant victory in a one-sided derby. Eric Bailly’s early own goal set the tone for what was miserable day for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as the defender turned Joao Cancelo’s cross into his own net. David de Gea kept United in the match with a string of saves, but the goalkeeper was beaten on the stroke of half time as the excellent Bernardo Silva turned in another Cancelo cross at the back post. The hosts only registered one shot on target as City saw out...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO