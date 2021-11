While the new consoles have been tough for many gamers to get their hands on, Microsoft and Sony have done a lot with their new hardware to impress fans and drive demand. Along with 4K gaming, the new gaming consoles can reach up to 120 frames per second (fps) in certain games, helping bridge the gap between console and PC performance. For those looking to get the most frames out of their Xbox, here is a quick guide on how to play at 120fps on Xbox Series X/S.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO