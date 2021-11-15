ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Against Masking Our Children: My Experience With A Local School Board

By admin
 5 days ago

Against Masking Our Children: My Experience With A Local School Board. “Fifteen days to flatten the curve,” the first of many COVID lies, has become nineteen months to flatten the country. Indeed, the collateral damage from the lockdowns and other devastations visited upon us by the regime have far exceeded the...

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Board Of Education To Review School Masking Requirement Today

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Today, the State Board of Education will review its statewide mask mandate in a virtual meeting. There will be input from parents, educators, and health officials. Earlier this year, the board voted to implement a statewide mask mandate. At this point, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines haven’t changed. The agency still recommends students, staff, teachers and visitors wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Studies from the CDC show outbreaks are more likely in schools that don’t require masks. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Officials said the meeting will include an extended public comment period and an update on the COVID-19 response in Maryland will be provided. Registration is limited to 20 individuals and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the 20-person maximum is reached additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list. The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. We will be streaming it live on CBSN Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
wevv.com

Hopkins County School Board Decides To Extend Mask Policy

Monday evening Hopkins County School Board members made the decision to extend the current mask policy in schools until January 17. This means that Hopkins County students and faculty will need to wear masks until that date. At the meeting, they allowed public comment where multiple parents and students spoke...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
Herald-Dispatch

Cabell school board to revisit masking policy during special meeting

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education plans to revisit its masking policy at a special meeting Tuesday, Nov. 9, beginning at 2:30 p.m. The special meeting agenda had been finalized before last Tuesday, but the item concerning the mask policy was added for discussion and potential action at the request of board president Mary Neely, who expressed concern over some inconsistencies in the current guidance that was approved by her and other voting members in September.
HUNTINGTON, WV
State
Indiana State
State
Virginia State
Parents Magazine

I Was Bullied at a School Board Meeting—My Children Taught Me How to Respond

It's a scene that's played out at school board meetings across the country: a slew of accusations, motivated by misinformation and wrapped up in a whole lot of anger. Meetings have been accusatory at best, abusive and violent at worst. They reached new lows in my own corner of the world—in the quiet suburbs west of Minneapolis—just a few weeks ago.
KIDS
carolinacoastonline.com

Masks will remain optional in Carteret County schools, board of education rules

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education approved keeping face coverings optional for students and staff inside public school buildings, although they are still required on buses. Members, during their meeting Wednesday, also agreed to remove the 5% county COVID-19 positivity rate threshold they previously set as the benchmark...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Boards make changes to mask policies at WNC schools

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County School Board members voted Monday to make masks optional at all district schools. The motion, which passed in a 4-3 vote, applies to students, staff, and visitors at elementary, middle and high schools. It takes effect on Nov. 15. North Carolina law requires...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLKY.com

Oldham County School Board moves forward with ending universal masking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Oldham County Board of Education is revising its COVID-19 reopening plan. Beginning Thursday, masks will be recommended, but optional for students, staff and visitors in district high schools. The mask policy will change for middle, elementary and preschools after Thanksgiving Break -- Monday, Nov. 29, according...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Person
Eric Holcomb
Mitchellrepublic.com

Required to recommended? Mitchell school board to consider mask mandate repeal

The Mitchell Board of Education on Monday will again review the district back-to-school protocols for the 2021-22 school year, including the controversial mask mandate that has drawn strong pushback from some district patrons. The board is expected to take up discussion on the issue at its Monday meeting, scheduled to...
MITCHELL, SD
ClickOnDetroit.com

Board debates making masks optional in Grosse Pointe Public Schools

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – Grosse Pointe Public Schools is debating whether to make its mask mandate optional. A resolution introduced Monday night by Board Trustee Lisa Papas effectively challenges the legality of Wayne County to have a mask mandate. Papas and several parents who spoke during public comment Monday, cited the state budget bill, which includes language by Republicans that some interpreted as a possible loss of funding for counties with emergency health orders that are not supported at local levels. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the budget into law a month ago.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
impact601.com

West Jasper School Board lifts mask mandate in split vote

The West Jasper School District Board of Trustees elected Tuesday night, in a 3-to-2 vote, to lift a mask mandate due to Covid-19 and to make mask wearing voluntary. A number of people were present at the Tuesday night meeting with concerns about a mid-October mask mandate that was set by the Board in a split vote. After hearing appeals from two individuals, Derek Wagner and Michelle Graham, representing parents of the district that were against the mask mandate, Christy Holifield of District 4 motioned to make mask wearing voluntary, with the stipulation that WJSD Superintendent of Education Dr. Kenitra Ezi keep track of Covid-19 numbers at the schools of the district, Bay Springs and Stringer. If numbers rise, the mask mandate can be reinforced.
WEST, MS
Daily Evergreen

Local schools respond to Pfizer vaccine authorization for children

Pullman Public Schools will not require students to be vaccinated to attend school. This announcement follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 on Oct. 29. “This is a great opportunity for our elementary-age students to be able to access the...
PULLMAN, WA
#School Children#Surgical Masks#Sanctuaries#Healthy Children#Covid
WAAY-TV

Madison City school board approves new masking policy

School board members in Madison have approved a new masking policy that will allow high schools to go mask optional starting Monday and for as long as the county's positive test rate remains within certain levels. The Madison City Board of Education unanimously approved the policy at its Nov. 4...
MADISON, AL
The Post and Courier

Charleston County School Board votes to end mask requirement

Charleston County School District decided its mask mandate will end on Nov. 10, allowing students, staff and visitors to go to schools without face coverings. The district's school board voted overwhelmingly in favor of ending its mask policy during a Nov. 8 meeting, citing a low spread of the COVID-19 virus and the recent availability of vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
MetroTimes

Grosse Pointe, Oxford school boards threaten to defy county mask orders

Two metro Detroit school boards are boldly considering defying countywide mask mandates, despite early evidence that face coverings are curbing the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms. Grosse Pointe Public School System Trustee Lisa Papas proposed a resolution that would allow students, teachers, and staff to flout Wayne County Health Department’s...
GROSSE POINTE, MI
13abc.com

Washington Local Schools brings back universal masking

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Washington Local School will require masking throughout all schools starting on Monday. Superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt shared the announcement with 13abc this evening, citing a rise in positive cases in the district:. Based on changes to quarantine rules, Washington Local Schools changed masking protocols on November...
TOLEDO, OH
KWQC

Muscatine School Board votes to remove mask mandate

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine Community School Board voted in 5-2 in favor of removing the PK-6 mask mandate Monday. The removal of the mask mandate is effective Wednesday for staff and students, the Muscatine Community School District said in a Facebook post. More information will be sent to all families and staff from the school district Tuesday.
MUSCATINE, IA
cbslocal.com

Norwin School Board Votes For ‘Parent Choice’ Mask Policy

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) – One of the region’s largest school districts took a vote on requiring face masks for the next few months or voting for “parent choice.”. On Monday, the Norwin school board voted nearly unanimously to continue what the district announced last week: masks are optional. “Everyone...
EDUCATION

