ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

South Side Sox Podcast 73 — Meet Delia Ritchie!

By Brett Ballantini
South Side Sox
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe haven’t run off a Meet the Players podcast in awhile, which means it’s about time to roll out a new one! In conjunction with her MTP survey up on site right now, let’s learn a bit...

www.southsidesox.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Contract Buzz on Kyle Schwarber, Craig Kimbrel and Raisel Iglesias

Free agency in Major League Baseball is underway, with numerous players figuring to take their talents elsewhere following declined options and qualifying offers or, in some cases, the absence of said offers. For infielder/outfielder Kyle Schwarber and reliever Raisel Iglesias, the coming year may very well be spent in a...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Friday transactions make things interesting

The Chicago White Sox organization is in a very good spot. They have a lot of elite players. On most days, when everyone is healthy, they have an above-average player at each position. They can score runs, they can pitch, and they love playing with each other. However, we learned in the 2020 postseason that they still have a few more holes to fill during the offseason in order to take the next step.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Sox#South Side Sox Podcast#Mtp#Sss
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Carlos Correa rumors are very scary

The Chicago White Sox already have their shortstop. Tim Anderson is an elite player on the field and he is an incredible leader off the field. Of all the great players on this roster right now, Tim Anderson has the title of “face of the franchise” and he deserves it. Having that sound player playing that position is very important to success.
MLB
South Side Sox

South Side Sox Slackcast 3: Dallas Keuchel Wins the Gold Glove

CHICAGO – Chicago White Sox left-hander Dallas Keuchel has been named the American League Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner among pitchers, his fifth career honor for fielding excellence. Keuchel, 33, was credited with a career-high 12 Defensive Runs Saved, the most by a pitcher since Mark Buehrle’s 12 with Miami...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Podcast
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
South Side Sox

South Side Soxivus: Worst Games of the Year

With Grievances Aired at season’s end, then Feats of Strength to follow that up, and Games of the Year last week, the next phase of the celebration continues here with the Worst of the Year. Stay tuned: There is one more celebration to come. April 4: Angels 7, White Sox...
MLB
South Side Sox

White Sox Hitters’ Report Card: 2021

In the first of a three-segment piece, we here at South Side Sox take an in-depth look at the performances of the best (and the worst) of the 2021 White Sox roster. See who passed with honors, needs to improve, needs to repeat, and got expelled, as we examine the hitters and position players.
MLB
South Side Sox

Meet the Players! Delia Ritchie

[We got Delia on the squad a little too late in 2021 to get her rolling on much in-season, but she’s yet another terrific pickup for us, and has already been contributing to our offseason work on site. Enjoy this piece, and the accompanying MTP podcast. And please give Delia a hearty welcome to the South Side Sox!]
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

White Sox Deep Dive: Birmingham and Charlotte Third Basemen

“Deep Dive” focuses on the depth of each position in the Chicago White Sox organization. Welcome to another year of Deep Dive, where we analyze the past, present and future for each position in the White Sox organization. Each position is broken into five parts:. Depth in the rookie levels...
MLB
South Side Sox

Yoán Moncada: His Past, Present and Future With the White Sox

“Deep Dive” focuses on the depth of each position in the Chicago White Sox organization. Each position is broken into five parts:. Depth in the rookie levels (Dominican through Great Falls) Depth in A-ball (Kannapolis and Winston-Salem) Depth in the higher levels (Birmingham and Charlotte) Under the Radar-type detail on...
MLB
South Side Sox

Annual Agony: The White Sox 40-Man Roster Crunch

Every year around this time, major league teams struggle to determine which players to add to their 40-man rosters and who they can risk losing. This is because, a week before the Winter Meetings start in December, teams have to decide which minor leaguers they want to protect from selection. This year, the deadline to protect such players is November 19.
MLB
South Side Sox

Joey Doughnuts' 2021-2022 Off-season Plan

The White Sox still have a kick-ass roster. As much as I know the Sox CAN rock a $200M payroll, and SHOULD, I'm mostly *mostly* respecting the payroll limits of this assignment. The real life White Sox should absolutely add a guy like Marcus Semien and still be able to get a decent RF and a reliable SP, and a couple more RP pieces. But I think we are all expecting them to set their sights a bit lower with something like Conforto for RF, some aging vet like the Gio Gonzalez signing for moderate insurance in the rotation, and some mixture of Engel/Sheets/Vaughn in RF with the hopes that Cespedes can be in the mix towards the end of the summer if he shakes the rust off in Birminglotte.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy