NFL

Jets defenders, Robert Saleh react to latest porous performance

By Tyler Calvaruso
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Jets have not been able to stop a nosebleed for the past month.

New York has allowed 175 points in its last four games and at least 45 points in three of its last four games. That’s after a Bills offense that mustered just nine points against the Jaguars in Week 9 came to MetLife Stadium and scored 45 points to go along with 489 yards of offense on Sunday. Josh Allen threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns, while the Jets’ secondary had no answer for Stefon Diggs, who finished with eight catches for 162 yards and a touchdown.

“We’re trying to do things the right way and see where we can help our guys out,” Robert Saleh said after New York’s seventh loss. “Obviously, it’s not good enough. It always starts with me. We got eight games left. We have to figure it out.”

The Bills got it done through the air and on the ground, with Allen connecting with eight different pass-catchers. Explosive plays were the name of the game for Buffalo through the air, as Diggs averaged 20.3 yards per catch, while Gabriel Davis caught three passes for 105 yards. Emmanuel Sanders averaged 13.5 yards per catch on his two receptions for 27 yards, while Dawson Knox caught a 17-yard pass.

Devin Singletary, Matt Brieda and Zach Moss proved to be an effective trio out of the backfield. Singletary rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown and Moss chipped in 27 yards and a score, but it was Brieda who had the best game of them all with 28 rushing yards and a touchdown. He added three catches for 22 yards and a touchdown.

“In the simplest of terms, lack of execution,” Sheldon Rankins said. “Whether it be guys not understanding assignments or just not getting to a place when they need to a second too late or whatever. At the end of the day, lack of execution. It showed up over and over and we’re continuing to work to fix it.”

The Jets benefit from a softer matchup when the Dolphins come to MetLife Stadium next weekend. Miami just upset the Ravens on Thursday Night Football, but its offense has been among the worst in football this season. That could serve as a reprieve for Jeff Ulbrich’s unit after weeks of playing high-powered offenses that it simply does not have the talent to keep up with.

“When things aren’t going right, people start looking for the easy way out or an out,” C.J. Mosley said. “As long as I’m here and I have the C on my chest, I can’t let that happen. If players start to see that or we start to see that, we gotta make sure we call each other out, ’cause we all have a job here. We all came here for a certain reason and when you start talking about wins and losses, the big picture can kind of get lost.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

