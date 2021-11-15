ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Flavell's Five Thoughts: Nothing Clicked vs. Lions

By Cody Flavell
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 5 days ago

On a cold, rainy afternoon in Western Pennsylvania, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions played to a 16-16 tie. Yes, the 0-8-1 Detroit Lions managed to come to Heinz Field and leave without a loss.

Granted, Mason Rudolph started for the Steelers as Ben Roethlisberger entered the COVID protocol Saturday. Fortunately for Rudolph, he gets to run with the ones in practice on Wednesdays as Roethlisberger gets his customary day off. So unlike many quarterbacks around the league, Rudolph gets a day with the starters in practice. Considering he only found out Saturday evening that he was starting, those reps were huge.

So much happened in this game. The overtime was about as ugly as you could've possibly imagined. To be fair, the rain seemed to pick up in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter and then into overtime.

With a tie as the outcome against the lone winless team left in the NFL, there is obviously much to discuss. Not much of it is positive. Without further ado, let's discuss, shall we?

Mixed Bag of Results for Mason Rudolph

The job of a backup quarterback in the NFL is to give his team a chance to win games. Come into the game and don't turn the ball over. Make the easy throws and a few of the tough ones. They don't have to come in and be a star. Manage the game. That's all you can ask.

Rudolph at least gave Pittsburgh a chance to win Sunday. Did he miss a few throws he absolutely should've made? Yes. But haven't we seen that a good bit from Roethlisberger so far this season too? A lot of the same people burying Rudolph for a lackluster performance clamored for him during the Steelers' losing streak to open the season.

"Bench Ben!"

"Let's see what Rudolph can do!"

Well, Sunday, everyone got to see what he could do. He passed for 242 yards and a touchdown to James Washington. While Rudolph did throw a pick early on, it was inconsequential to the outcome. He badly underthrew Ray-Ray McCloud on a third down in the red zone that would have resulted in a touchdown. Instead, Chris Boswell kicked a field goal. The overthrows and underthrows added up, which are to be expected by a backup quarterback.

Asking your backup quarterback to drop back and throw 50 times really isn't efficient as far as the game plan goes either. The game script may have had something to do with that, but it's not like the Steelers trailed by multiple scores. That in and of itself is a failure by the play-callers.

He didn't have any egregious turnovers, though, and that is really all you can ask. If Roethlisberger can't clear protocol for Sunday, Rudolph would draw the start against the Chargers.

Haden, Watt Injuries Loom Large

The Steelers lost Joe Haden early on in the game with a midfoot sprain. TJ Watt went down later in the game with an awkward-looking hip/leg injury. Losing either of these players would suck. Losing both for an extended period of time would be crippling.

Watt has made yet another case as the league's premier defensive player. He continues to get after the quarterback as he recorded yet another sack Sunday. All he does is cause havoc and make his presence known. He got paid and made sure to continue to push the pace instead of mailing it in now that he is a very rich man. He appreciates the opportunity that he has.

Haden is in the final season of his deal in Pittsburgh and likely will test free agency this offseason. He was one of the first pieces to the overhauled Pittsburgh defense over the past few seasons. Haden has been a building block.

The top corner on the team, Haden deserves every chance to go out and get one more big paycheck before he retires.

Both of these guys still play for the Steelers, though. They're two of the biggest pieces the defense has. Their absences would crush what is left of the defense and likely hurt any chances the Steelers would have at making a run at the AFC North crown and a playoff spot at the end of the year.

Defense as a Whole Got Gashed in the Run Game

Kudos to the Steelers pass defense. They held Jared Goff to a paltry 114 yards. They got to him for four sacks - Cam Heyward had two while Watt and Terrell Edmunds added one - and didn't let him have big plays through the air.

Minkah Fitzpatrick even chipped in and caught what looked to be his first interception of the season but it was negated by a defensive holding penalty. That type of thing is what cost the Steelers a chance to win the game.

The most concerning part of the entire game for Pittsburgh, in my eyes, was the run defense. D'Andre Swift ran for a career-high 130 yards Sunday on 33 attempts. The Lions were without Jamaal Williams, their change of pace back already before Jermar Jefferson also went down early in the game. These developments gave Swift an opportunity to hog all the carries. He surely took advantage.

As a team, the Lions ran for 229 yards. That just can't happen in the NFL. Facing a quality NFL team had they ran for 229 yards, it's likely their quarterback would've had a much better game than someone of the quality of Goff and the Steelers lose by 20+ points.

Ever since the game against the Seahawks, the Penguins have been giving up entirely too many chunk plays on the ground. Stephon Tuitt being out doesn't help and the potential loss of Watt is also a negative. But they've got to find a way to allow far fewer long runs than they have recently.

Kick/Punt Coverage Was Not Great

In the grand scheme of things, special teams do not move the needle for a lot of people. However, the Lions' return unit did a spectacular job blocking for their guys in this one.

Kalif Raymond handled the punt return duties for Detroit. Raymond broke off a 48-yard punt return that would have been housed if Pressley Harvin didn't make a spectacular tackle on Raymond along the sidelines. He ended up averaging 23.7 yards per return on the day.

Godwin Igwebukie averaged 24-yards per return on his opportunities as well. His longest return ended up being a 29-yarder. Any gains in the kick return game are huge these days, with most kickers being able to boot them through the back of the end zone. On a cold, wet day, though, that becomes a challenge.

Some of Harvin's punts were almost too long and gave Raymond a chance to catch the ball and really set up his return. That isn't to blame Harvin. His job is to go out there and flip the field and he did a solid job on his chances this weekend.

On the opposite hand, McCloud came very close to breaking off a long return for a touchdown late in the game. He had one more set of tacklers to beat and nearly broke it off but was stopped.

Overtime Was One of the Wildest Events I've Witnessed

NFL overtime is 10 minutes long. Somehow, this overtime featured almost a whole game's worth of events.

Pittsburgh fumbled twice in overtime. On the first occasion, Diontae Johnson fumbled as he fought for extra yards with the Steelers approaching field goal range. The one that ended up being more detrimental was Pat Freiermuth's fumble with less than 15 seconds to go. The Steelers were at least within range of giving Boswell a shot to win it.

The drive before Freiermuth's fumble, Lions kicker Ryan Santoso shanked a game-winning 48-yard kick well short of the uprights. Santoso was filling in for the Lions' primary kicker Austin Seibert.

Other events included Kendrick Green's high snap over Rudolph's head that Najee Harris fell on top of 30-yards behind the line of scrimmage. Pittsburgh took multiple penalties on defense prior to Santoso's missed field goal that even put them in position.

You name it, it happened.

At the end of the day, these two teams could've played another 10 minute overtime and I don't know if anyone would've won. Neither team deserved to win this game and the outcome was emblematic of that. The tie ended up being the first since the Bengals and Eagles tied last season.

Pittsburgh now heads on the road - where five of their last seven games will be - to Los Angeles for their showdown with the Chargers next week.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Kalif Raymond
Person
Ryan Santoso
AllSteelers

Steelers First Injury Report of Week 10 vs. Lions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened up their Week 10 preparation for the Detroit Lions with a walk-through, allowing players to get an extra day of rest after playing Monday night against the Bears. Even without a full practice, the Steelers still released an injury report that included six players.
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger OUT vs. Lions, Placed on COVID-19 List

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions, the team announced. Roethlisberger has said he is vaccinated. In order to return, he'll need to test negative twice within a 24 hour window if...
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers Survive Late-Game Scare, Defeat Bears in Week 9

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers win their fourth-straight game after a victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 9, 29-27. The Steelers led until there was 1:46 remaining in the fourth quarter when the Bears took a 27-26 lead. Pittsburgh marched 52 yards to kick a 40-yard field goal with 30 seconds left to retake the lead.
NFL
FanSided

5 Lions who have offered the team almost nothing in 2021

There’s plenty of players to point to as underachievers, but these five Detroit Lions have offered practically nothing over the first eight weeks. As the only winless team left in the league this season, no player is totally immune from criticism for the 0-8 Detroit Lions. In some respect, a Week 9 bye is coming at a good time to reset, re-evaluate and make some changes where it’s viable to do so.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Bengals#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Heinz Field#Covid
AllSteelers

Steelers Make Roster Move Ahead of Bears Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated tight end Kevin Rader from the practice squad, the team announced on Monday. Rader will be placed on the Active/Inactive roster, allowing the Steelers to revert him back to the practice squad following the Chicago Bears game. This will be Rader's second active NFL game.
NFL
AllSteelers

Ben Roethlisberger Tells Story of Learning Who Pat Freiermuth Was

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had no idea who tight end Pat Freiermuth was when he was drafted. The 17-year veteran was out to dinner with his wife when he got the notification about the Steelers' second-round draft pick. He looked up and said "I have no idea who that is."
NFL
steelers.com

Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Lions

Life of a backup: Charlie Batch has been there. "It's the life of a backup quarterback." Starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List and won't play today against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Mason Rudolph is expected to start, experiencing the life of the backup...
NFL
chatsports.com

Listen: Steelers Vs Lions Analysis

Bringing you guys a recap of Sunday’s – gasp – tie against the Detroit Lions. We talk about how the offense played without Ben Roethlisberger, the issues Pittsburgh’s defense had, and the continued special teams struggles. As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Steelers vs. Lions, Week 10: Predicting the winner of Steelers vs. Lions

The 2021 regular season is upon us, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Detroit Lions in Week 10. While the Steelers get ready for their latest home game of the season, it is time for the BTSC staff to put on their prognostication hats and guess the winner of the contest.
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers Sign Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to Practice Squad

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Atlanta Falcons pass-rusher Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to their practice squad, the team announced Thursday. Tuioti-Mariner, 25, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and has played in 30 games, including one start, since. In three and a half seasons with Atlanta, he's accumulated 54 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles.
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers Could be Without Ben Roethlisberger vs. Chargers As Well

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not know if quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be available for Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers until later in the week. Roethlisberger is dealing with symptoms of COVID-19, according to head coach Mike Tomlin, meaning he will need to test negative twice within a 24-hour span and show no symptoms for 48 hours before returning to the team.
NFL
AllSteelers

Can Steelers Win the AFC?

A month ago, the answer is no way. Today, it might be a real possibility the Pittsburgh Steelers win the conference. Mike Tomlin says there's need for praise for the way the referees are handling the new taunting penalties. Has the Steelers coach ever been more wrong?. Chase Claypol is...
NFL
AllSteelers

Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph Did Not Talk Prior to Lions Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers learned late Saturday evening that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tested positive for COVID-19 and would not be available for their Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions. Less than 24 hours before kickoff, Mason Rudolph was thrust into the starting role and into the task of...
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers Add A Lot of New Names to Injury Report

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pec/hip/shoulder) and wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe) as they move closer to Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Lions. Roethlisberger usually has the team's first practice off so there's some wonder if he's just taking that extra day following a...
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers Expecting Anything and Everything From Winless Lions

PITTSBURGH -- The 0-8 Detroit Lions will do whatever it takes to win, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are fully aware of it. At 5-3, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said the Steelers "aren't good" either, which allows them to maintain focus heading into Week 10. "We’re not exactly the best team in...
NFL
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
588
Followers
926
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy