NFL

Arrowheadlines: Chiefs get their swagger back

By Rocky Magana
Arrowhead Pride
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I knew we were going to click back into it,” Mahomes said. “I’ve been saying that for weeks. We were going to find it.”. That doesn’t mean the Chiefs didn’t go through some desperate times. Opponents were successful in mostly eliminating the big plays, and the Chiefs were struggling to maintain...

www.arrowheadpride.com

The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

In Week 11, two of the league’s premier quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott, will face off in a marquee matchup. Ahead of this weekend’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys in Arrow Stadium, Mahomes shared his thoughts regarding the QB on the other sideline. “I mean...
chatsports.com

What's wrong with Patrick Mahomes? Five worrying things I've seen on tape, and how the QB and the Chiefs can get back on track

After the first four games of the season, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was considered a front-runner for the MVP award. He led the NFL in Total QBR (79.4) and touchdown passes (14) and ranked in the top five in several other passing categories. The Chiefs were 2-2, but Mahomes and the offense were doing their part, averaging 6.9 yards per play (first in the NFL) and 31.8 points per game (third).
Arrowhead Pride

Why Josh Gordon hasn’t yet had offensive production for the Chiefs

When the Kansas City Chiefs first signed wide receiver Josh Gordon to its practice squad in late September — just after the league reinstated him as a free-agent player — there was an expectation that Gordon would immediately make it to the team's active roster and become an impactful player.
chatsports.com

Arrowheadlines: NFL.com suggests Chiefs could be ‘perfect’ opponents for Jordan Love

Perhaps this is the perfect game for Love to make his debut. The Chiefs’ defense has been one of the league’s worst this season. Also, it’s quite a coincidence that the Packers are facing Patrick Mahomes, whom Love was compared to as a prospect. And interestingly, Green Bay appears to be following a succession plan similar to the one that worked for Mahomes. The Chiefs kept their young quarterback on the sideline for all but one game of his rookie year, so he could learn how to play at the pro level behind the scenes.
Arrowhead Pride

Madden Simulation: Chiefs-Cowboys in the game of the year

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, click to start the above video — or if you can't see it, click here. Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs went out to Las Vegas and beat the Raiders, but they are returning home to take on the Dallas Cowboys in the "Preston Road Trophy" game on Sunday.
chatsports.com

Arrowheadlines: 3 Chiefs land in Daniel Jeremiah's top 25 rookies list

Bolton leads all rookies in tackles with 71, and I love the way he attacks the line of scrimmage. He’s going to be a featured player on the Kansas City defense for a very long time. Patrick Mahomes vs. Man Coverage. The film tells the same story: Kansas City’s receivers...
Wichita Eagle

Kansas City Chiefs’ defense, beating Packers, is ‘getting back to what we know best’

On a day when the offense struggled — again — the Chiefs took advantage of the Packers’ vulnerability in a 13-7 victory at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The Chiefs pinned their ears back and went after Packers quarterback Jordan Love, who was making his career start. Love was playing for Aaron Rodgers, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier in the week.
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs vs. Raiders: Second half discussion

Sunday Night Football continues with the Kansas City Chiefs on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. If you need the first half discussion, here it is.
chatsports.com

Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes’ struggles have been overstated

Patrick Mahomes, Andrew Wylie, National Football League Most Valuable Player Award, Green Bay Packers, Pro Football Hall of Fame, A. J. Epenesa, Kansas City, National Football League, Kevin King, Jameis Winston. The quarterbacks outside the top five. Let’s run through some of the honorable mentions on the outside looking in...
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs open as slight home favorites for Week 11 game vs. Cowboys

And just like that — the Kansas City Chiefs don’t have to travel to play again until Dec. 16. Their three-game home stint (which includes a Thanksgiving bye week) begins on Sunday as they play host to the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium. Just as they did last week, the...
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs-Raiders: 5 questions with the enemy

Editor’s note: As we head into Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, we welcome Matt Holder of Silver and Black Pride — our sister SBNation site covering the Las Vegas Raiders — for Five Questions with the Enemy. 1) 1. How well do you...
Yardbarker

Chiefs Fans are Scared of a Past That Isn't Coming Back

I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but the Chiefs haven’t been great this season. They’ve been pretty far from even good. Actually, they’ve had stretches of being straight-up bad. The cause depends on who you ask. The national media will tell you Patrick Mahomes is “broken” or has been “figured...
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Despite disappointing start, it is impossible to rule out the Chiefs

What have been the biggest surprises and disappointments of the season?. No NFL team has been more disappointing in 2021 than the Chiefs, who most people penciled in to the Super Bowl but have just barely crawled back above .500 in Week 9. They are still seventh in EPA per drive and 10th in success rate, but the offense has seemed to be going in the wrong direction and remains plagued by turnovers. The defense was gifted a start from Jordan Love instead of Rodgers last Sunday, but is among the league’s worst. The offensive line Kansas City worked hard to upgrade this offseason ranks fifth in pass block win rate, and Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill are all healthy, so it’s impossible to count the team out entirely. But it’s also evident that there were many other roster issues that went unfixed and that Mahomes’s tendency to go for the big play is manifesting in some negative ways.
