NHL

Canucks' Jaroslav Halak: Receiving Sunday's start

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Halak will start against the visiting Ducks on Sunday, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Slings helper Sunday

Pearson recorded an assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Stars. Pearson has collected assists in each of his last two games. The winger is up to five points (one goal, four helpers), 33 shots on net, a plus-3 rating and 11 hits through 12 contests. He's shooting just three percent so far -- he shot 9.1 percent last season, and that was a fairly bad year for him, so his offense should come around eventually in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Bo Horvat: Rounds up three points Sunday

Horvat scored a goal on six shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Stars. Horvat picked up all three points in the Canucks' four-goal second period. The center now has two multi-point efforts this year. He's up to five goals, five assists, 31 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-3 rating through 12 contests overall. Horvat should continue to get plenty of scoring chances while operating in a top-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Luke Schenn: Status unclear Sunday

Schenn (undisclosed) was absent from morning skate, and it's unclear if he'll play against Dallas on Sunday, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports. No explanation was given for Schenn missing morning skate, so interested fantasy managers will want to check back in once pregame warmups start for further clarification. Schenn has two assists through five games this year.
NHL
canucksarmy.com

Canucks game day: Tyler Motte makes his return, Halak starts vs Ducks

As they attempt to salvage something from this three-game road trip, the Vancouver Canucks are in Anaheim to take on the Ducks tonight, and are getting a key body back in the lineup. There was no morning skate today, but in his pre-game media availability, head coach Travis Green confirmed...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Canucks humiliated in loss to Avalanche: 'It's unacceptable'

DENVER -- In the first 11 minutes of Thursday’s game, when the Vancouver Canucks had one shot and the Colorado Avalanche had three goals. The visiting team’s best shift of offensive-zone pressure was when three Vancouver forwards converged on the puck in the corner and determinedly froze it for a faceoff.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Tyler Motte: In Sunday's lineup

Motte (neck) will make his season debut Sunday in Anaheim, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports. Motte was activated from injured reserve in order to play Sunday after undergoing neck surgery this offseason. The 26-year-old averaged 16:01 of ice time with nine points and 100 hits in 24 games last season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper: Takes down Canucks

Kuemper allowed two goals on 34 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canucks. Kuemper faced a decent workload in the contest, but the Avalanche's excellent power play covered the two goals he allowed. This was the 31-year-old's fifth win in his last six starts, as he's settled in nicely after a slow start to the season. He improved to 7-4-0 with a 2.56 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 11 appearances. He'll likely get a chance to face the Kraken on Friday as the Avalanche wrap up a two-game road trip.
NHL
canucksarmy.com

The Canucks are nearing a crossroads: It’s Jim Benning or the fans

If the Vancouver Canucks intended on putting together a textbook performance against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night, they did exactly that. Just in the exact opposite way that they intended. On the ice, Vancouver’s 4-2 loss to the Avalanche was as standard as they’ve come all season. They gave...
NHL
KREX

Kadri, Rantanen lead Avalanche to 4-2 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and two assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Wednesday night. Cale Makar had a goal and an assist and Gabriel Landeskog added an empty-netter for the Avalanche. Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 shots. The Avalanche have been […]
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Facing Dallas on Sunday

Demko will start Sunday's game against the visiting Stars, Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports. Demko has just one win in his last four starts despite owning a 2.56 GAA and .915 save percentage during that span. He'll be opposed by a Dallas team that's had trouble putting the puck in the net this season, averaging just 2.10 goals through 10 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Starting Sunday

Lankinen will be in net for Sunday's game against the Predators, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The 26-year-old struggled miserably in his most recent start, yielding six goals on 35 shots Oct. 29 in Carolina. Lankinen enters Sunday's contest with a 3.55 GAA and .882 save percentage through five games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Justin Dowling: Healed, playing Sunday

Dowling (undisclosed) was activated from injured reserve and will play Sunday against Dallas, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports. Dowling will face his former team and make his Canucks home debut after sitting out five games with the injury. He potted two goals through six contests prior to the injury.
NHL
canucksarmy.com

Despite a so-so start, five core Canucks are on pace for career seasons

A dozen games into the 2021/22 season, and the Vancouver Canucks could probably be performing better, as a whole. Even after Sunday night’s six-goal outburst, the Canucks’ offence languished in a tie for tenth-worst in the league at 2.7 goals-per-game. Their defence, also at 2.7 goals-against-per-game, sits at ninth-best. Three...
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' P.J. Walker: Unlikely to start Sunday

Walker isn't expected to start Sunday's contest against the Patriots with Sam Darnold (shoulder) available, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Walker was in line to start if Darnold remained in the concussion protocol, but the latter gained clearance from an independent neurologist Saturday. Darnold still was questionable due to a right shoulder injury, but following pregame warmups he's been given the thumbs up for game action. Walker thus will be on hand in the event Darnold is unable to stay on the field, and David Newton of ESPN.com suggests that Walker could be the Panthers' preferred option in the event the team needs to attempt a Hail Mary at the end of a half.
NFL
Yardbarker

Canucks’ Head Coach Green on Hot Seat After Slow Start

The Vancouver Canucks are off to another tough start, and it might be time for the team to move on from head coach Travis Green. The club suffered a 7-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, giving them a 5-7-2 record on the 2021-22 season. General manager Jim Benning attempted to...
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Vitek Vanecek: Starting Sunday

Vanecek (undisclosed) will be between the pipes for Sunday's game against the Penguins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Vanecek missed a couple games with an undisclosed injury but is back in action against Pittsburgh, whom he's yet to face this season. The 25-year-old enters the matchup with a 2.51 GAA and .906 save percentage in nine games.
NHL

