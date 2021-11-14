Canucks' Jaroslav Halak: Receiving Sunday's start

Walker isn't expected to start Sunday's contest against the Patriots with Sam Darnold (shoulder) available, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Walker was in line to start if Darnold remained in the concussion protocol, but the latter gained clearance from an independent neurologist Saturday. Darnold still was questionable due to a right shoulder injury, but following pregame warmups he's been given the thumbs up for game action. Walker thus will be on hand in the event Darnold is unable to stay on the field, and David Newton of ESPN.com suggests that Walker could be the Panthers' preferred option in the event the team needs to attempt a Hail Mary at the end of a half.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO