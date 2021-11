Nobody sets up a business with the intent to fail. Unfortunately, business failure has become so rampant that 45% of new startups do not live beyond five years after inception. Indeed, several reasons account for why this happens. This article, however, discusses some crucial steps you can take to protect yourself if the worst happens. Your inability to protect yourself could have dire consequences on your reputation, finances, and prospects of starting another business.

