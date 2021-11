It’s safe to say that the Switch OLED is not what most people had in mind when it became clear that Nintendo was revealing a new Switch model. After rumors of a 4K Switch took hold, the Switch OLED was probably doomed to never live up to the hype, but still, most of us were expecting a more significant upgrade than this. Yet, the Switch OLED arrived anyway, and with somewhere in the area of 90 million consoles sold already, the big question has to be whether or not it’s worth upgrading for current Switch owners.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO