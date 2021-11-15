ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Make Naan Pizzas | Rachael Ray

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch Rach show you how to make Indian-inspired...

Mashed

The One Food Bobby Flay Simply Can't Stand

Everyone has that one food that's their absolute kryptonite. You know what we're talking about — that one food that makes you break out into an "SNL" retching skit at the mere thought of it. As it turns out, celebrity chefs are no different. Amanda Freitag, a judge on Food Network's "Chopped" would never eat monkfish liver terrine, and "Good Eats" host Alton Brown has said he's not a big fan of pineapple. In fact, Brown Tweeted that "pineapple destroys 72.6% of every dish it touches." What can we say, pineapple lovers? To quote Taylor Swift, "Haters gonna hate."
Denver Post

Southern macaroni and cheese recipe

If you’re looking for a macaroni and cheese to make for Thanksgiving, it deserves to be special, and Millie Peartree’s family recipe fits the bill. It’s extraordinarily cheesy, with a careful ratio of extra-sharp Cheddar (for big flavor) and a layer of Colby Jack (for gooey meltiness). Feel free to play with the cheeses, and use vegan versions if you prefer.
RECIPES
Food Network

Thanksgiving Casserole Recipes

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Yep, turkey and sides are classic, but may we present the Thanksgiving casserole? Casseroles that combine several Thanksgiving sides into one dish are a godsend. For starters, you can cook fewer side dishes but end up with enough food to feed a crowd. This cuts down on time, dishes and money. Most casseroles can be prepped or made in advance, then reheated day of, and they’re almost always made with readily available, budget-friendly ingredients. Casseroles are baked in the same dish that they're served in, which means they stay warm for a long time - you can reheat them in advance and cover them in foil, no last-minute scrambling necessary. Looking for some inspiration? Read on for our favorite recipes.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Dolly Parton’s Chicken and Dumplings

A comfort classic from the Queen of Country. You would think that penning over 3,000 songs, earning eleven Grammys, starring in a handful of movies, and creating your own literacy foundation would be enough talent for any one person, but no, Dolly Parton has done all of those things and somehow manages to be a great cook too. Chicken and Dumplings is a favorite dish at 12 Tomatoes, so when we saw that the Queen of Country had a version, we knew we had to give it a try. Her version is easy to follow and easy to enjoy, a comfort food classic done right – hearty, heart-warming, simply made, and simply delicious.
CELEBRITIES
Rachael Ray
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
jamiesfeast.com

Vintage Grandma’s Cream Cake

This vintage cream cake recipe is so simple and easy to prepare and very delicious! Vintage does not necessarily have to mean that you need to spend all day long in the kitchen – today we have so many facilities that can help us do it simple and quick! Just like that! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
#Bread#Mozzarella#Food Drink#Indian
Mashed

The Biggest Fried Egg Mistake You're Making, According To Robert Irvine

On paper, making eggs sounds easy, but once you hit the kitchen, you may have to deal with a slew of problems you never expected. According to HuffPost, many home chefs run the risk of breaking the yolks, cooking eggs too hot, or even using the wrong pan. While these mistakes and more have the potential to undo any breakfast plans, Robert Irvine believes there is another, smaller error that has caused its fair share of havoc and wrecked too many meals.
FOOD & DRINKS
Outsider.com

‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Offers Tasty Ideas for Your Thanksgiving Menu

“Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond has already started her Thanksgiving prep, and she has some ideas for your holiday menu too. Drummond took to Instagram earlier today to share a promo for the latest episode of her Food Network cooking show. During the 30-second promo, we see her stirring a delicious-looking cheese sauce or gravy in a pot, all while talking about a hit Thanksgiving dish: Mac and cheese.
RECIPES
TODAY.com

The secret ingredient in this sweet potato pie is a Thanksgiving game changer

Maya-Camille Broussard, star of the Netflix show "Bake Squad" and owner of Justice of the Pies, a Chicago-based bakery is the perfect person to help put a new spin on that traditional favorite for Thanksgiving dessert — pie. Broussard joined Al Roker on his new podcast, "Cooking Up a Storm with Al Roker" to share her tips and tricks for creating a sweet potato plantain pie that's out-of-this-world good — and to share stories of Thanksgivings past.
CHICAGO, IL
Mashed

Carla Hall Recommends This Dish If You Don't Want A Whole Turkey On Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving dinner traditionally brings American families together for a big feast. Now that vaccines are available to protect people against COVID-19 — something we didn't have this time last year — it's easier to make this happen safely, and that's something we can all be thankful for. But travel and large gatherings aren't safe for everyone quite yet. And let's be real: No matter what the year, or the status of any global pandemic, some people's idea of traditional Thanksgiving dinner involves just the immediate family or a small group of friends. Sometimes, a whole turkey isn't practical or is simply too much food for the occasion.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Rachael Ray's Husband John Can't Get Enough Of This Thanksgiving Dessert

Thanksgiving Day dinner is one of the biggest feasts we make all year. Roasted turkey carved to perfection, mounds of mashed potatoes covered in a pool of gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, and candied yams are just a few of the dishes that grace our tables as we gather with family and friends to give thanks. But no turkey day dinner is complete without dessert, that is, if you remember to leave room for dessert. We know, it can be difficult when there are so many delicious options. But in our utopia, there is always room for this part of the meal, and who better to turn to for dessert for this uniquely American holiday than Rachael Ray?
CELEBRITIES
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
rachaelrayshow.com

Cranberry Sauce | Rachael Ray

It's sooooo easy to make your own cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving—and it tastes so fresh! Plus, you can make it a few days ahead of time and refrigerate until you're ready to serve. At Thanksgiving, Rachael pairs cranberry sauce with her Turkey 2 Ways, Pub Cheese Mashed Potatoes and Cider...
RECIPES
augustachronicle.com

Former pizza chain owner, eager to make pies for Sylvanians, opens Savannah Pizza Company

Joel Harn says that pizza is such a big part of his life that "When you cut my veins, it's marinara that comes out." He's brought that passion to Sylvania and used it to open Savannah Pizza Company, which opened on Oct. 22. The restaurant, also known as SPC, offers a wide menu for guests to order selections from smoked wings to hearty lasagna, but the all-star is the pizza.
SYLVANIA, GA
rachaelrayshow.com

Apple, Celery and Onion Stuffing | Rachael Ray

Rachael's mom makes this apple, celery and onion stuffing every year—and she says couldn't be better or easier to make!. Get more Thanksgiving side ideas here. Melt 6 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium heat. When butter foams, add the celery, onion, apples, bay, herbs, salt and pepper, and cook to soften 10-12 minutes. Add cubed bread, season with Bell’s and moisten with stock; stir to absorb.
RECIPES

