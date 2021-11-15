ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the new short track speed skating mixed relay?

olympics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo increase gender equality at the Games, mixed events have become a core element of the Olympic programme. At Beijing 2022, there will be nine mixed events - four new ones and five that have already been featured at past Olympics. On 5 February 2022, the short track speed...

olympics.com

swimswam.com

Russia Stripped Of Mixed Free Relay Silver, Poland Now Snags Bronze

SCM (25m) In an interesting turn of events here at these 2021 European Short Course Championships, a podium changeup was just announced for an event that occurred last night here in Kazan. The original podium from last night in the mixed 4x50m freestyle relay saw the Netherlands take gold in...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Top things to know about 2021/22 speed skating season

After a 2020/21 season that was disrupted by COVID-19 restrictions, an intense winter of competition lies in wait for the world’s best speed skaters. Four World Cup legs are scheduled to take place before Beijing 2022, and they will be used to determine who will qualify for next year’s Olympic Winter Games.
SPORTS
Metro International

Speed skating-China’s Gao, American Jackson win maiden World Cup gold medals

(Reuters) – China’s Gao Tingyu and American Erin Jackson claimed their first World Cup speed skating gold medals after breaking track records in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland on Friday to sound out a warning to their rivals ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics. China have never won gold in men’s Olympic...
SPORTS
olympics.com

2021/22 Luge World Cup: Yanqing preview

The opening World Cup of 2021/22 FIL Eberspächer season will get underway this weekend (20 October) as lugers take to the ice at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Beijing, People's Republic of China. The competition - which is also serving as a test event ahead of the Olympic Winter...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Olympic Games#Olympics#Short Track Speed Skating#Relays#Team B#Jpn
olympics.com

Luge star Dominik Fischnaller: My hunger to win is still there

In luge terms, Dominik Fischnaller is something of a celebrity. The Italian is a veteran of the sport, with two European titles and three World Championships bronze medals to his name. These achievements, combined with his boyish charm, have made him a fan-favourite on the circuit, and his Instagram handle...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Youth Olympic Games medallist Alex Hall: "I try my hardest to balance competitive and filming schedule"

After winning gold in the Real Ski competition earlier this year, Alex Hall became the only freestyle skier to have won medals across four different X Games disciplines. Having won silver at the Winter Youth Olympic Games Lillehammer 2016, the American will now be looking to add to his impressive medal collection at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
SPORTS
olympics.com

IOC Athletes’ Commission geared up to support athletes at Beijing 2022 and beyond

Supporting athletes in the lead-up to and during Beijing 2022. The IOC AC also held its traditional joint meeting with the IOC Executive Board (EB). Focusing on the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, the IOC EB and AC discussed the engagement with the athletes in the lead-up to and during the Games with a view to ensuring a safe and healthy Games experience.
SPORTS
olympics.com

Olympic cinderellas: From white water rafting to alpine skiing

Fiji, an exotic country in the Oceania region, has sent athletes to the Olympic Games since 1956. The nation’s greatest successes have come in rugby sevens, a sport in which teams from Fiji won gold at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. However, despite the tropical climate of the country, there...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Sabrina Cass aiming for freeski history with Brazil at Beijing 2022 after winning junior world title for the USA

On November 20th, 2021, the Brazilian flag will follow the name of 19-year-old skier Sabrina Cass for the first time in an official competition. The 2019 moguls world junior champion will compete for the South American nation at the Idre Fjall Open, in Sweden, and the rest of the Olympic season. Born and raised in the United States, and daughter of a Brazilian mother, the freestyle skier was a member of the U.S. ski team until the 2020/2021 season.
WORLD
olympics.com

USA's Jackson and Bowe steal show ahead of Norway speed skate stop

The second event of the ISU speed skating (long track) world cup in Stavanger, Norway comes quick on the heels of the opening stop in Poland last weekend, where Team USA duo Erin Jackson and Brittany Bowe both cemented their favourites' status in the 500m and 1000m respectively. Also, a number of Dutch, Japanese and People’s Republic of China skaters pushed up toward the realms of the fancied with 80 days to go before the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 skating competition at the National Speed Skating Oval.
SPORTS
olympics.com

Christian Hirschbuehl claims maiden Alpine Ski World Cup win in Lech/Zurs

It doesn't get much better than a maiden win in front of home fans for Christian Hirschbuehl*.* The Austrian claimed the men's parallel event at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Lech/Zuers, Austria, on Sunday (14 November). That victory meant the 31-year-old also took home the small crystal globe,...
SPORTS
olympics.com

2021/22 IBSF Bobsleigh World Cup: Innsbruck preview

The opening races of the 2021/22 Bobsleigh World Cup will get underway this weekend (20 November) at the world-famous Olympic Sliding Centre Innsbruck in Innsbruck, Austria. The event is the first of eight legs that make up the IBSF World Cup circuit, with athletes earning points based on their race finishes at each venue.
SPORTS
olympics.com

‘Confident of winning a medal at the Junior Hockey World Cup,’ says India captain Lalremsiami

Indian women’s hockey has never had it this good. The national team broke new ground as they reached the semi-final of an Olympics for the very first time at Tokyo 2020 and just missed the podium. The spotlight will now be trained on the Under-21 team and they gear up for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup in South Africa, which will begin from December 5.
SPORTS
olympics.com

Some of the nations to look out for ahead of the first skeleton World Cup of the season

And so it begins for the sliding athletes. On Friday (19 November) athletes will battle it out for the first World Cup points of the season. The aim is not just to get points on the board in their quest for crystal globe glory – the trophy the top sliders win at the season’s end – but to collect points for qualification for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, which start 4 February.
SPORTS
olympics.com

49er World Championships sailing: Varun Thakkar, KC Ganapathy 19th after three races

Indian sailors Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy were placed 19th after the first three 49er qualifying races at the 49er and 49erFX world championships 2021 in Oman on Tuesday. The pair, who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics in August and became the 49er Asian champions last week at the same venue in Mussanah, was the best-placed duo among the three Indian teams competing in the 49er category at the event.
SPORTS
olympics.com

International Olympic Committee spotlights winter sports with uplifting short film

This summer showed what sport can achieve, with a display of resilience and togetherness that inspired hope across the world at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. This will continue as the seasons change and the excitement for winter sports builds, culminating with the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 in February. With the same athleticism and heroics, athletes are once again set to come together and deliver awe-inspiring action.
ENTERTAINMENT
olympics.com

Olympic Highlights 15/11/2021

On 11 November, a memorial service for IOC Honorary President Jacques Rogge was held at Olympic House, in the presence of his wife, Anne, and his children Philippe and Caroline. In remembering and celebrating his life, IOC President Thomas Bach said: “Jacques led a true Olympic life – a life dedicated to sport and the Olympic Movement. […] This is how we remember Jacques, always the gentleman fan of sport, full of excitement for the Olympic Games, living a true Olympic life. The Olympic Movement was the biggest vessel that Jacques navigated, with a steady hand on the rudder, guided by the inner compass of his integrity. Now that our dear friend Jacques has set out to sea for his last voyage, let us honour his memory by carrying the values he stood for into the future.” Alongside President Bach, Lausanne Mayor Grégoire Junod, Canton of Vaud State Councillor Philippe Leuba and IOC Director General Christophe De Kepper also gave speeches in honour of Jacques Rogge’s memory. Many IOC Members, representatives from International Federations and many friends were present at the ceremony.
SPORTS

