What is the new short track speed skating mixed relay?

On 11 November, a memorial service for IOC Honorary President Jacques Rogge was held at Olympic House, in the presence of his wife, Anne, and his children Philippe and Caroline. In remembering and celebrating his life, IOC President Thomas Bach said: “Jacques led a true Olympic life – a life dedicated to sport and the Olympic Movement. […] This is how we remember Jacques, always the gentleman fan of sport, full of excitement for the Olympic Games, living a true Olympic life. The Olympic Movement was the biggest vessel that Jacques navigated, with a steady hand on the rudder, guided by the inner compass of his integrity. Now that our dear friend Jacques has set out to sea for his last voyage, let us honour his memory by carrying the values he stood for into the future.” Alongside President Bach, Lausanne Mayor Grégoire Junod, Canton of Vaud State Councillor Philippe Leuba and IOC Director General Christophe De Kepper also gave speeches in honour of Jacques Rogge’s memory. Many IOC Members, representatives from International Federations and many friends were present at the ceremony.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO