Dollar Tree Jumps on Report Activist Investor Has $1.8 Billion Stake

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) stock traded more than 6% higher in Monday’s premarket on a report in The Wall Street Journal that activist investor Mantle Ridge has a stake of at least $1.8 billion in...

