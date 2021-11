The bidding war for the US rights to the Premier League continues to take more twists and turns. Originally, the deadline for broadcasters to submit bids during the auction was Monday, November 8. A decision was expected to be reached on Thursday, November 11. But the Premier League has now decided that the bidding will go to a second round. The new deadline is Thursday, November 18. A final decision will be announced shortly thereafter.

