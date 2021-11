As the pharmaceutical sector continues to grow with rising chronic diseases and increased investments, we think it could be wise to scoop up the shares of cheap yet quality pharmaceutical stocks Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK). Both names are down more than 20% in price year-to-date. So, read on.The pharmaceutical sector continues to attract increased investor attention due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and significant investments. Investors’ interest in this space is evidenced by the Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF’s (PJP) 5% returns over the past month, and 12.8% gains year-to-date.

