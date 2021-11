The Australian dollar initially tried to rally during on Monday but seems to be struggling near the 50-day EMA. Perhaps more importantly, it is the 0.74 level, which is an area that is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, so that being said I think it is only a matter of time before sellers would return. That is exactly what has happened in the short term, and it will be interesting to see if we can take out the 0.73 level to the downside.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO