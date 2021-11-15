Dallas Mavs relax COVID-19 protocols for fans entering AAC

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
On Monday, the Denver Nuggets hosted the Miami Heat in an exciting matchup. Unfortunately, things got ugly in the closing minutes of the game. Heat forward Markieff Morris committed a hard foul on Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Immediately after, Jokic clobbered Morris with a cheap shot. A lot of different...
Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
Michelle Beadle of The Athletic recently sat down with Hall of Famer Paul Pierce for a wide-ranging interview. During that discussion, Pierce brought up a rumor involving Beadle and NBA superstar LeBron James. Pierce asked Beadle if it’s true that James tried to get her fired when she was working...
Paul Pierce had an entertaining stint on ESPN, and his exit from the network was even more poetic than his incredibly hot takes. The Boston Celtics icon constantly received criticism for his inputs. He often criticized LeBron James, dismissing The King's contributions to the game, which earned him a lot...
Houston Rockets point guard John Wall has yet to play this season and doesn’t have any plans to either. With a trade serving as the most likely next step, there’s at least one potential suitor for him. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Miami Heat would “consider”...
The top three is in for elite edge rusher Cyrus Moss. A day after helping Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman to the state title, the four-star defender turned his attention to recruiting and narrowed his focus, naming a top three of Alabama, Arizona State and Oregon. The Ducks are the...
The Los Angeles Lakers recently lost to the Boston Celtics, 130-108. There's no doubt that this was a good win for the Boston Celtics, who are now 8-8. However, for the Los Angeles Lakers, this was an unfortunate loss. Even with LeBron James' return, they were unable to win. One...
The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics 130-108 on Friday. The nationally-televised game marked both LeBron James’ long-awaited return to action and the Lakers’ worst defensive performance of the season. Afterward, Anthony Davis was rightfully critical of his team, citing, among other things, their lack of consistent effort,...
The NBA has suspended a New Orleans Pelicans players for 25 games for violating the league’s Anti-Drug program. Pelicans guard DiDi Louzada will miss the next 25 games. He recently tested positive for Drostanolone and Tesosterone. “DiDi Louzada of the New Orleans Pelicans has been suspended without pay for twenty-five...
Local TV broadcasts of sports games don’t hide their allegiance to the hometown team, but they tend to be fairly respectful of both teams involved. Not so much on Friday when the Los Angeles Lakers squared off against the Boston Celtics. The Celtics beat the Lakers 130-108 thanks in part...
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock missed Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys because of COVID-19 protocols. Lock, according to multiple team sources, was vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning after he had tested negative Saturday before the team left for Texas. The Broncos determined his close contact was someone away from the Broncos' complex.
