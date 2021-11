Advance communication between counsel and an initiative-taking arbitrator are essential for achieving the goal of a fair, efficient, and economical resolution of the dispute. Expediency and economy are the great benefits of the arbitral process. One of its most important components is the initial or preliminary conference with an arbitrator whether it is a tri-panel or party arbitration. Advance communication between counsel and an initiative-taking arbitrator are essential for achieving the goal of a fair, efficient, and economical resolution of the dispute.

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO