Middle East

The Global Lawyer: UAE or Saudi Arabia? You Can't Have Both

By Krishnan Nair
 5 days ago

'The Gloves Are Off': Could Law Firms Abandon UAE for Saudi Arabia?

Twelve months ago, the idea that anywhere but Dubai could be the Gulf’s undisputed business hub would have seemed preposterous. But after announcing last month that 44 firms had agreed to set up their regional headquarters to Riyadh, in order to continue to participate in government work, Saudi Arabia is busily reminding the international business community in the Middle East exactly how valuable the opportunity could be.
Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to group of "talented" expats

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia has granted citizenship to a group of expatriates including doctors, clerics and academics, becoming the second Gulf Arab state to introduce a formal naturalization programme for foreigners with exceptional skills this year. The announcement follows a royal decree issued last Thursday which grants citizenship to...
Hardeep Puri meets Saudi Arabia Energy Minister

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday met Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman in Abu Dhabi. Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia said in a tweet that the two leaders had "fruitful discussions". The minister also...
Pak uses disinformation campaign to target Saudi Arabia, UAE for supporting India: Report

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 17 (ANI): A disinformation campaign was launched against India, targeting its economic interests, using the violence during an anti-encroachment drive in Assam as bait to trigger the campaign, according to a new report. Although the target appears to be India the actual targets of the campaign...
Biden approves $650 million in missiles to Saudi Arabia

This week, President Joe Biden’s administration approved its first sale of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, worth $650 million. In a Thursday press release, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced the U.S. State Department had approved the arms sale and the DSCA notified Congress. The sale includes 280 AIM-120C-7/C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and 596 LAU-128 Missile Rail Launchers (MRL) to go with Saudi Arabia’s fleets of Eurofighter Typhoon, F-15C/D, F-15S, and F-I5SA fighter jets.
New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug's potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
Russia Destroys Satellite, Sparking International Outrage

About 6 hr. before SpaceX was to launch a new crew to the International Space Station for NASA in early November, Russia conducted a 6-min. maneuvering burn of the station’s core stage, ordered after data showed a potential conjunction with a piece of debris from a 2007 Chinese anti-satellite test...
Why HUAWEI nova 9 is the best phone you can buy in Saudi Arabia

The user’s decision when thinking about buying a new smartphone is often related to some basic functionality of the device such as screen, camera, battery, processor and design, and this has become the goal of most smartphone manufacturers. However, the added value stands out in creating valuable features and functionality that simulate the user’s real needs, as is evident as Huawei revealed at its regional party which was held a few days ago in Dubai via the brand new HUAWEI nova. 9, which should be available in the local market of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, within a few days.
Spain Tourism hosts travel roadshows in Saudi Arabia and UAE

RIYADH, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – Spain Tourism successfully hosted its first post-pandemic travel and trade roadshows in the GCC after international travel bans have been lifted. The first roadshow took place in Jeddah, followed by an event in Riyadh, and one in Dubai. All three events saw huge turnouts...
US to Sell Missiles to Saudi Arabia

The Pentagon announced that the United States is selling air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia, in what would be the Biden administration’s first major weapons deal with the Gulf kingdom. The sale was known to amount to $650 million. The missile sale also follows the US approval of a $500m helicopter...
Time shrinking for Iran nuclear deal, US envoy warns

The US envoy for Iran warned Friday that Tehran was approaching the point of no return for reviving a nuclear deal after it boosted its stocks of enriched uranium before talks resume this month. This week, with Iran set for talks with world powers in Vienna on November 29, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tehran had again increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.
