‘It Feels Like A Morgue’: Most Top UK Law Firms Are Less Than Half Full

COLUMBUS, Ohio (StudyFinds.org) — Deadlines on projects and presentations at the office can add an extra layer of stress to our already busy lives outside the workplace. When life gets in the way of our jobs, sometimes there’s just no other choice than to ask for some extra time to finish a task. However, new research shows that might be easier for men than women. According to one study, women are less likely to ask for a deadline extension than than male colleagues.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO