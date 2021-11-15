Australian Firms Post Strong Profits But Cost Pressures Emerge

U.S. trio Mayer Brown, Steptoe & Johnson and Willkie Farr & Gallagher are the latest law firms to announce large partner promotions. The current trend of bumper partner promotion rounds follow the majority of firms achieving strong financial results during the period, bolstered by a glut of industry work.
Hydrogen produced by fossil fuels is more expensive, will release more greenhouse gas emissions and comes with a greater risk of creating stranded assets, according to new research from the Australian National University. In the paper, published in the peer-reviewed engineering journal Applied Energy, researchers compared the emissions and financial...
Several Australian law firms have increased lawyers’ wages by 10% or even 15% this month, but recruiters question whether the rises alone will be enough to stem the tide of departures for competing firms and more lucrative overseas roles. The market for legal talent in Australia is highly competitive, as...
A 10-year high in UK inflation has put pressure on the BoE to act next month. Meanwhile, US crude stockpiles bring the potential for another phase of drawdowns through winter. US markets lose traction on rising inflation dampens sentiment. Bank of England under pressure to act as inflation rises once...
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings (WHLJ.J) expects first-half profit to fall by more than 20% due to extended lockdowns in Australia and civil unrest at home, the South African retailer said on Wednesday, sending its shares down more than 6%. The retailer of clothing, food and homeware said...
Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O'Brien downgraded Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to Neutral from Buy and lowered the price target to $59 (implying an upside of 20%) from $63. The analyst expects greater cost pressure associated with the company's short-term labor ramp-up and IT investments than previously forecasted. O'Brien says this...
Tokyo [Japan], November 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Japan's Toshiba Corp. on Friday said that it would split into three listed companies, focusing on infrastructure, devices, and semiconductors respectively, as the firm was facing intense pressure from foreign activist shareholders. The envisaged split-up plan will streamline business operations and appease shareholders disgruntled by...
TOKYO (Reuters) -Two of Japan’s megabanks, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) and Mizuho Financial Group Inc, on Friday reported a surge in first-half profit as the economy ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic recovered and credit costs abated. SMFG, Japan’s second-largest bank by assets, said net profit jumped 69% to...
The Works has suffered “significant” costs as a result of disruption in the shipping and distribution of products but said it believes it is sufficiently stocked for Christmas.Shares in the company dipped on Friday after it highlighted the impact of supply chain issues facing the retail sector.Nevertheless, the firm, which specialises in books, crafts and stationery, said it expects trading for the current year to be in line with expectations “despite incurring higher freight costs”.The Works said it has seen early signs of positive Christmas sales but it “is being affected by the widely reported shortages of ocean freight and...
An Australian medical tech manufacturer has recalled more than two million at-home COVID-19 tests shipped to the United States after finding an increased chance of false positives. The US Food and Drug Administration issued an alert Wednesday that the company, Ellume, had recalled 2.2 million tests since the issue was...
South Korean ocean carrier HMM has wiped out two-thirds of the losses it incurred in the past five years with a $1.95bn net profit in the third quarter. The carrier racked up over $3bn in losses since 2016, bringing a period of financial restructuring and exclusion from a major alliance.
SINGAPORE—Singapore Airlines Engineering Company (SIAEC) returned to profitability in the first half of its financial year as air travel picked up in the company’s portfolios around the world. However, results were again propped up by the wage subsidies provided by Singapore that have been in place... Cautious SIAEC Posts Profit...
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly lower in midday U.S. trading Monday. Gold did poke...
For the 11th consecutive year, Akerman announced profit growth as equity partners earned 21% more than they did in 2020. The firm also grew its revenue to $493.7 million, a 9.3% increase over 2020. Of the 114 hires Akerman made during 2021, 46% were women and 44% were minorities. After...
Australian poultry producer Hazeldene’s reportedly plans to sell a majority stake to Melbourne-based private-equity firm BGH Capital. While neither of the two companies responded to Just Food’s request for confirmation and comment on the proceedings, ABC News referenced a statement from Hazeldene’s CEO Mark Heintz, acknowledging the family-owned business would retain a share.
Investors hit Peloton Interactive Inc. Thursday hit with a with the first New York federal securities securities class action to accuse the at-home fitness equipment and interactive media brand of knowingly overstating its growth prospects during the COVID-19 pandemic. A Florida-based pension fund, and its Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman...
China’s crypto crackdown and new U.S. tax-reporting provisions that are being viewed as unfriendly to crypto investors have soured sentiment. Bitcoin has lost almost 20% in less than two weeks, proving that extreme volatility remains a hallmark of crypto investing. Yet in the world of Bitcoin, it’s largely business as...
Eversheds Sutherland, which recently released a survey and report with KPMG seeking to uncover the impact of climate change on company value, commits to reaching net-zero by 2050 or sooner. Although it's not imminent that the United States will completely follow the actions made in Europe, it’s unlikely the country...
This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Owlet Inc., maker of the Smart Sock baby health monitor, was hit with a securities class action Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, backed by Glancy Prongay & Murray, alleges that executives of Owlet, which went public in July 2021 by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, failed to disclose that its Smart Sock device was likely to be treated as a medical device by the Food and Drug Administration. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-09016, Butala v. Owlet, Inc. f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation et al.
