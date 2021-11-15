Australian Firms Post Strong Profits But Cost Pressures Emerge

The Works has suffered “significant” costs as a result of disruption in the shipping and distribution of products but said it believes it is sufficiently stocked for Christmas.Shares in the company dipped on Friday after it highlighted the impact of supply chain issues facing the retail sector.Nevertheless, the firm, which specialises in books, crafts and stationery, said it expects trading for the current year to be in line with expectations “despite incurring higher freight costs”.The Works said it has seen early signs of positive Christmas sales but it “is being affected by the widely reported shortages of ocean freight and...

