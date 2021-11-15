President Biden expected to sign his Build Back Better bill Monday

When the House passed the Build Back Better social policy bill on Friday morning, every Republican voted against a nearly $1.5 trillion tax hike on the rich and corporations. Yet Republicans are planning to seize on this vote to proclaim Democrats are the party of plutocrats. Opinions to start the...
'Squad' member Rep. Rashida Tlaib had to book her own travel to her hometown of Detroit after President Joe Biden left her off the manifest for Air Force One after her refusal to vote for his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Tlaib was among a group of House progressives, including 'squad'...
FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
President Biden failed to take questions from reporters at the top of a trilateral summit meeting with the leaders of Mexico and Canada Thursday — shortly after White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed Biden regularly answered press queries. Earlier Thursday, it was unclear if Biden was aware that his...
VP Kamala Harris addressed uncertainty of whether President Biden will run for reelection in 2024. "Absolutely not," Harris replied when asked if she and Biden have discussed the next election. Both Harris and Biden are bogged down with historically low job approval numbers. With Democrats split over whether they even...
The House voted Friday to advance President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar welfare and climate change spending legislation, the so-called “Build Back Better” agenda. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi led the charge and made an impassioned speech promoting the legislation. There’s just one problem: Almost every single major factual claim she made about the "Build Back Better" agenda is false.
The House passed the Build Back Better social spending plan Friday morning, after the vote, which was supposed to take place Thursday night, was delayed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's hourslong overnight floor speech. The bill passed 220-213 at 9:46 a.m. Friday, and afterwards, Democrats in the House could be heard chanting, "Nancy, Nancy, Nancy."
President Biden "remains a healthy, vigorous 78-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency," White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in a memo to White House press secretary Jen Psaki Friday. But O'Connor also took note of a couple of issues evident in the president's health profile after the completion of Mr. Biden's routine physical Friday morning.
Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., is set to announce his retirement from the House in a move that will deal another blow to Democrats' chances of keeping control of the chamber in the midterm elections. Butterfield, a longtime member and former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, will make the announcement...
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell was seen as a shoe-in for renomination just a few short weeks ago, but now there's a chance Fed Governor Lael Brainard could take his place. Policy strategists say it's more likely Powell will retain his post, but if Brainard is chosen by President Joe Biden, the market could see her as more dovish.
While President Biden underwent a routine medical screening, he briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the first woman to temporarily hold presidential powers. Nancy Cordes shares the latest on Mr. Biden's health.
President Biden's Build Back Better socioeconomic spending bill is a misnomer, two former White House Chiefs of Staff said Thursday, telling Fox News that moderate Democrats in the House essentially folded to party leadership after the Congressional Budget Office scored the legislation they say won't do what it is advertised to.
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” Bill was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday in what Jamestown’s local rep says is a “reckless” move. The House approved the legislation by a near party-line 220-213 vote, sending the measure to a Senate where cost-cutting demands by...
House Democrats passed President Biden's mass massive reconciliation spending bill Friday morning after Speaker Nancy Nancy Pelosi spent weeks leaning on a handful of reluctant moderates who wanted a chance to analyze Congressional Budget Office (CBO) scores first. "We will vote on the rule and then on the bill, those...
(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis accused the Biden administration last week of secretly flying migrants from the US-Mexico border to his state in the dead of night without notice, but sources tell CNN the Biden administration did brief the Florida governor's office about the flights -- and that similar transports occurred during the Trump era.
