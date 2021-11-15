ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

President Biden expected to sign his Build Back Better bill Monday

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs inflation worries grow, President Biden is...

www.cbsnews.com

POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
Washington Examiner

Almost everything Pelosi is saying about Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ agenda is wrong

The House voted Friday to advance President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar welfare and climate change spending legislation, the so-called “Build Back Better” agenda. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi led the charge and made an impassioned speech promoting the legislation. There’s just one problem: Almost every single major factual claim she made about the "Build Back Better" agenda is false.
CBS News

House passes Build Back Better bill after overnight delay

The House passed the Build Back Better social spending plan Friday morning, after the vote, which was supposed to take place Thursday night, was delayed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's hourslong overnight floor speech. The bill passed 220-213 at 9:46 a.m. Friday, and afterwards, Democrats in the House could be heard chanting, "Nancy, Nancy, Nancy."
CBS News

Biden found to be "healthy" and "fit" to be president, says White House physician

President Biden "remains a healthy, vigorous 78-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency," White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in a memo to White House press secretary Jen Psaki Friday. But O'Connor also took note of a couple of issues evident in the president's health profile after the completion of Mr. Biden's routine physical Friday morning.
CNN

DeSantis claims Biden running 'clandestine' flights to send migrants to Florida, but the routine transport also occurred under Trump

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis accused the Biden administration last week of secretly flying migrants from the US-Mexico border to his state in the dead of night without notice, but sources tell CNN the Biden administration did brief the Florida governor's office about the flights -- and that similar transports occurred during the Trump era.
