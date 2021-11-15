How to Tackle SaaS Security Misconfigurations

More Connected. More Devices. More Vulnerable. The office has moved into the home to join a crowded network shared by family members, guests and lots of smart devices. This seismic shift to a work-from-home model has intertwined home and corporate networks. Business activities, once confined to secure offices on a corporate campus, have now shifted to the home with employees accessing business-critical data of varying value and sensitivity. To that end, Palo Alto Networks has recently conducted a study — The Connected Enterprise: IoT Security Report 2021. With the rise of remote work, we have discovered that personal IoT devices, like smart lightbulbs, heart rate monitors, connected gym equipment, coffee machines and gaming consoles, are challenging organizations’ ability to protect their data and people.
