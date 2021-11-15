How to Tackle SaaS Security Misconfigurations

This article, How to get started with VMware SaaS App Management by BetterCloud, was originally published at the VMware Digital Workspace Tech Zone Blog. BetterCloud is a VMware OEM partner that provides VMware Workspace ONE customers access to SaaS applications. The partnership prioritizes VMware’s initiative to offer products that allow IT teams to be successful across the Anywhere Workspace and maintain a Zero Trust model without sacrificing employee experience. The new SaaS management offering—VMware SaaS App Management by BetterCloud—allows you to automate IT tasks and manage the distributed edge across SaaS apps, device, and network to create the most comprehensive solution in the industry.

