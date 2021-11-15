98% of the Great Barrier Reef has been affected by coral bleaching

In shallow tropical marine waters, the symbiosis between tiny photosynthetic organisms, named zooxanthellae, and hard corals forms the foundation of one of the largest biologically structures on Earth: coral reefs. Despite representing less than 0.1% of the ocean’s area, these ecosystems provide shelter to about one quarter of all marine species. In addition to this tremendous diversity, coral reefs are crucial to the well-being of many human populations, providing benefits such as fisheries, economic resources from tourism, coastal protection, among others. At the same time, however, coral reefs are highly impacted by human activities, such as overfishing, destruction of habitats or land-based pollution, resulting in large areas of degraded reef that disrupt natural ecosystem processes. In addition to these direct impacts, are the effects of climate change, mostly with the higher risk of more frequent and powerful tropical storms, heat stress and ocean acidification, which can lead to increased destruction to the overall coral reef structure, coral bleaching, and reduced growth rates, respectively.

