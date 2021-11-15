ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98% of the Great Barrier Reef has been affected by coral bleaching

By Olivia Rosane
World Economic Forum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Great Barrier Reef is in trouble. It has experienced five mass bleaching events since 1998, three of them in the last five years. Now, new research published in Current Biology Thursday finds that only two percent of the reef escaped some bleaching during that time. "This is one...

