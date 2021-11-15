ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court Struggles With Government Secrets Case

omahadailyrecord.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn FBI seal is shown on...

omahadailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Supreme Court sends Seattle officer case to trial court

Seattle (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has declined to decide a case that sought to expose the identities of Seattle police officers who attended events in Washington D.C. on the day of the insurrection. In a brief order released Wednesday, the justices said they unanimously ruled to send the...
SEATTLE, WA
Roll Call Online

Supreme Court mulls if judges should review secret spy evidence

The Supreme Court wrestled Monday with what Congress intended in a 1978 law about government surveillance, and how it applies to a lawsuit from three Muslims in California who say the FBI infringed on their religious rights in 2006 and 2007. The case hinges on the government’s longstanding power to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kisswtlz.com

Supreme Court weighs case over FBI surveillance of Muslim community

Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday grappled with whether to allow a case brought by three Muslim men against the FBI to proceed, with the men arguing the federal government targeted them and their Southern California community for surveillance based on their religion. Across arguments spanning more than two...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
omahadailyrecord.com

Supreme Court Taking on Blockbuster Cases This Term

Who would have thought that the recent U.S. Supreme Court arguments over Texas’ new abortion limitation would have centered on an old, obscure ruling from 1908: Ex Parte Young?. That case — which discussed when a state may be sued in federal court — notwithstanding, the 11th Amendment was very...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
UPI News

Oklahoma Supreme Court overturns judgment against J&J in opioid case

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the $465 million a judge ordered drugmaker Johnson & Johnson to pay for its role in the state's opioid crisis. The court ruled 5-1 that District Judge Thad Balkman ruled improperly when he rendered the judgment against the New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company in August 2019. The judge said the company and its subsidiary, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, created a public nuisance by compromising the health and safety of thousands of Oklahomans by marketing opioids.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Magnolia State Live

Former city clerk charged with pocketing residents’ water bill payments, faces decades in prison, thousands in fines

A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
POLITICS
The Independent

Cassidy Rainwater: Police chief reveals woman’s flesh was found in freezer after calling on online sleuths to stop commenting on case

Details about the death of a 33-year-old woman whose remains were discovered in a freezer have been revealed, a month after authorities asked online sleuths to stop speculating about her disappearance. According to authorities in Missouri, Cassidy Rainwater went missing in late July and was kidnapped and allegedly caged by two men who were charged for her murder on Wednesday.Dallas County authorities said James Phelps and Timothy Norton kidnapped Ms Rainwater around the time of her disappearance, allegedly forcing her into a cage. Photos from FBI investigators that were included in court documents on Wednesday also showed her dismembered and semi-naked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ap
MSNBC

MAGA's Bannon jailed? Judge throws down on Trump ally's riot silence

In a setback for Trump vet Steve Bannon, the judge presiding over his criminal contempt case rejected his attempt to delay proceedings. At the same time, Bannon’s attorney admitted that his conversations outside of the executive branch are not covered by executive privilege. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks it down.Nov. 19, 2021.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Throat-Stabbing and Tattoo Removal by ‘Flaming Log’: Two White Supremacist Gang Members Convicted in Federal RICO Case

On Thursday, federal authorities announced the conviction of a Texas man and a Missouri man in a federal RICO case against members of Neo-Nazi prison gang the Aryan Circle. The indictment describes crimes attributed to the gang that include murder, stabbings, kidnappings, and burning off one another’s gang tattoos with flaming logs and hot metal pipes. “Today’s verdicts keep two violent white supremacists from wreaking havoc and hate on the streets of America,” said Fred Milanowski, the special agent in charge for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Houston, in a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS Denver

Denver Attorney Files Civil Action In Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Fallout from happened on an August 2020 night in Kenosha, Wisconsin is not over. There’s more legal action ahead. Denver attorney Milo Schwab represents two of those who were shot. Kyle Rittenhouse, left, listens as his attorney Mark Richards gives his closing argument (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) “A criminal case and civil case are different, but we are reaching for larger questions,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger in an interview before testimony in the criminal trial began. His clients are the family of Joseph Rosenbaum, one of those who died. And Gaige Grosskreutz who was wounded by Rittenhouse’s gun....
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy