US finances: Cruising but taking on water

By Joseph Lawler, Washington Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. government is emerging from the pandemic on a surprisingly strong fiscal footing but at a greater risk of getting tripped up by bond markets. On one hand, the federal debt held by the public soared during the pandemic as revenues fell and the government spent trillions to keep businesses...

The Conversation U.S.

Meet the person responsible for keeping inflation from spiraling out of control – without tanking the economy

The person who helms the Federal Reserve is one of the most powerful figures in the world. Their job is also one of the most impactful on the lives of ordinary Americans, not to mention others across the world. That will be especially true in the coming months as the Fed seeks to tame soaring prices without jeopardizing the economic recovery. The consequences of getting it wrong could be catastrophic and result in higher inflation, a return to recession or, worse, the Fed might have to deal with stagflation – in which you get both rising prices and a sluggish...
BUSINESS
Gazette

As Fed contemplates a move, Democratic states lag furthest in jobs recovery

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hopes to restore U.S. employment to its pre-pandemic level, an aim of the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration, now rest on a recovery of jobs in New England and California, a potentially troubling fact for the president's Democratic Party ahead of critical midterm elections and as the Fed plots a possible turn to tighter monetary policy.
BUSINESS
Person
Joe Biden
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with more than 2 million people in July receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

US shouldn't tax billionaires, finance guru tells Boom Bust

Supply chains remain strained in the United States as the nation's economy attempts to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and Federal Reserve claims that rising inflation is simply transitory. Boom Bust talks with Peter Schiff of Euro Pacific Capital about the latest figures and his views on why the wealth...
BUSINESS
honknews.com

Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Despite acknowledging that it is a long shot at this point, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, has launched a lobbying campaign to persuade Congress to transfer more stimulus money to individuals collecting Social Security. In a letter to congressional leaders, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for seniors.
BUSINESS
Gazette

Hillary Clinton warns Bitcoin could 'undermine currencies' and destabilize nations

Hillary Clinton warned the rise of cryptocurrencies could threaten the status of the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency and destabilize nations. The former secretary of state said China appears poised to prevent payment systems such as cryptocurrency from "playing a big role" in the nation because "they recognize, given their nationalism, perhaps earlier than other nations ... that this could be a direct threat to sovereignty."
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Saule Omarova: Approval of Biden Administration’s Pick for Comptroller of the Currency is Looking Dicey

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), an independent bureau under the US Department of Treasury, is the lead bank regulator in the US. Managed by the Comptroller of the Currency, it is a key federal agency in approving or denying national bank charters along with providing supervision for national banks and federal savings associations. In recent years, the OCC has become a forum for debate regarding the rise of digital banks, as well as neo-banks – Fintechs that provide bank-like services while not being a licensed bank. During the end of the Trump Administration, a fair amount of progress was made in the Fintech sector. Then acting Comptroller of the Currency, Brian Brooks took decisive action in clarifying certain compliance requirements for non-bank lenders, providing guidance on digital assets, as well as approving the first truly digital bank to receive a national bank charter.
U.S. POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Vital Signs: Chill, this week's news on wages points to anything but hyperinflation

Suddenly people are talking about inflation, even hyperinflation, in a way they haven’t since the 1980s. In October the United States posted its highest annual consumer price index increase in 30 years, with inflation up 6.2% and “core” (excluding volatile prices) inflation of 4.6%. US underlying inflation Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers – arguably the finest policy economist of his generation – contends that what’s happening is not transitory. He says soon inflation could soon climb to double digits, where it hasn’t been for 40 years. There are plenty of other leading economists, including Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman, who argue that what’s...
BUSINESS

