Endeavor Business Intelligence Releases Commercial Electric Vehicle Adoption Report

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS (“SaaS”) platform, has reported its financial and operations results for the third quarter of 2021, the period ending Sept. 30, 2021. Highlights of the report include revenue for the quarter reaching $8.3 million, an increase of 219% year-over-year, with revenue guidance for next quarter projected at $10.1 million, and third-quarter Sequire bookings of $8.9 million with fourth-quarter bookings totaling $12.5 million so far, a record for the company as Sequire has seen 12 consecutive quarters of revenue growth. In addition, the company launched IR Website Builder, SMS Communication platform, and VIRA, an IR chatbot, and has seen 250 public companies or partners subscribe to Sequire.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO