Kansas State

Texas Report Card: PFF grades from the shocking Kansas loss

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
There weren’t many positive takeaways from Texas’ 57-56 loss to Kansas in Week 11.

Although the Longhorns were riding a four-game losing streak at the time, much of the college football world assumed they’d at least squeak by the Jayhawks. At one point, Steve Sarkisian’s team was favored over 30 points.

Unfortunately for Texas, their losing streak extended to five consecutive games. After the Jayhawks were leading 35-14 at the halfway point, the Longhorns put together an impressive comeback late in the second half.

While Texas was able to force overtime and proceeded to score a touchdown on their first possession, Kansas head coach Lance Leipold chose to attempt a game-deciding two-point conversion to end the game.

As far as PFF grades from the Texas-Kansas game, the top performer on offense was wide receiver Xavier Worthy, while safety Brenden Schooler held that honor on the defensive side. Take a look at which Longhorns graded well, and which ones were on the wrong end of the curve.

Top offensive grades

  1. Xavier Worthy (WR): 82.1
  2. Roschon Johnson (RB): 70.9
  3. Jonathon Brooks (RB): 68.9
  4. Jake Majors (C): 67.1
  5. Casey Thompson (QB): 66.3

Top defensive grades

  1. Brenden Schooler (S): 83.3
  2. Jerrin Thompson (S): 77.7
  3. Moro Ojomo (DL): 74.5
  4. DeMarvion Overshown (LB): 72.7
  5. D’Shawn Jamison (CB): 71.9

Bottom offensive grades

  1. Hudson Card (QB): 39.8
  2. Jared Wiley (TE): 49.6
  3. Al’Vonte Woodard (WR): 54.5
  4. Cade Brewer (TE): 55.3
  5. Christian Jones (LT): 58.6

Bottom defensive grades

  1. Luke Brockermeyer (LB): 34.4
  2. David Gbenda (LB): 44.1
  3. Chris Adimora (DB): 48.7
  4. Jahdae Barron (CB): 49.9
  5. Ray Thornton (OLB): 52.0

Pass blocking grades

  • Tope Imade (RG): 84.5
  • Derek Kerstetter (RT): 82.9
  • Jake Majors (C): 79.4
  • Junior Angilau (LG): 78.8
  • Roschon Johnson (RB): 74.2

Run blocking grades

  1. Tope Imade (RG): 64.0
  2. Jake Majors (C): 61.4
  3. Junior Angilau (LG): 60.9
  4. Jonathon Brooks (RB): 60.0
  5. Bijan Robinson (RB): 60.0

Scarlet Nation

PFF Defensive Grades: Texas Game

Iowa State's defense was back to its dominant self against Texas, limiting the visiting team to just 205 total yards. Jon Heacock's unit chased starting quarterback Casey Thompson out of the game e...
TEXAS STATE
