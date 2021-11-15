Texas Report Card: PFF grades from the shocking Kansas loss

There weren’t many positive takeaways from Texas’ 57-56 loss to Kansas in Week 11.

Although the Longhorns were riding a four-game losing streak at the time, much of the college football world assumed they’d at least squeak by the Jayhawks. At one point, Steve Sarkisian’s team was favored over 30 points.

Unfortunately for Texas, their losing streak extended to five consecutive games. After the Jayhawks were leading 35-14 at the halfway point, the Longhorns put together an impressive comeback late in the second half.

While Texas was able to force overtime and proceeded to score a touchdown on their first possession, Kansas head coach Lance Leipold chose to attempt a game-deciding two-point conversion to end the game.

As far as PFF grades from the Texas-Kansas game, the top performer on offense was wide receiver Xavier Worthy, while safety Brenden Schooler held that honor on the defensive side. Take a look at which Longhorns graded well, and which ones were on the wrong end of the curve.

Top offensive grades

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Xavier Worthy (WR): 82.1 Roschon Johnson (RB): 70.9 Jonathon Brooks (RB): 68.9 Jake Majors (C): 67.1 Casey Thompson (QB): 66.3

Top defensive grades

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Brenden Schooler (S): 83.3 Jerrin Thompson (S): 77.7 Moro Ojomo (DL): 74.5 DeMarvion Overshown (LB): 72.7 D’Shawn Jamison (CB): 71.9

Bottom offensive grades

Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hudson Card (QB): 39.8 Jared Wiley (TE): 49.6 Al’Vonte Woodard (WR): 54.5 Cade Brewer (TE): 55.3 Christian Jones (LT): 58.6

Bottom defensive grades

Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Luke Brockermeyer (LB): 34.4 David Gbenda (LB): 44.1 Chris Adimora (DB): 48.7 Jahdae Barron (CB): 49.9 Ray Thornton (OLB): 52.0

Pass blocking grades

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Tope Imade (RG): 84.5

Derek Kerstetter (RT): 82.9

Jake Majors (C): 79.4

Junior Angilau (LG): 78.8

Roschon Johnson (RB): 74.2

Run blocking grades

Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK