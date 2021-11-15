ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

'American Pickers' to Film in Louisiana in Early 2022

By Jude Walker
 5 days ago
The History Channel

If you are a fan of the popular History Channel show American Pickers , then you will be happy to know that the crew will be down in Louisiana early next year.

According to reports , Mike Wolfe and crew will be making stops in Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana in February 2022.

The show is heading into its 23rd season, but one show regular is not coming back — Frank Fritz.

While we don’t know the exact reason, conflicting reports back in August suggest it was due to some sort of substance abuse issue possibly triggered by back problems.

At any rate, it still should be exciting to see where in Louisiana that Mike and crew hit.

And if you or someone you know is interested in showing off their hidden gems, email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184.

The show is only going to be searching private collections and not stores.

If you’ve never seen American Pickers , Cineflix Productions described the show this way:

On American Pickers, Mike Wolfe and crew hit the backwoods and dirt roads from coast to coast on a mission to recycle America. The team rescues forgotten relics and restores them to their former glory—transforming one person’s trash into another’s treasure.

