REVIEW – I have not ridden a bike in over 15 years. It is not because I do not enjoy riding it’s because I have poor circulation in my legs. This makes riding a bike a painful and less than enjoyable experience. A friend recently showed me an electric bike that he had been looking at purchasing. An e-bike seemed like it might be a solution to my leg issues. It runs on a battery and does not solely run on pedal power. My friend asked me if this is something we would ever review for The Gadgeteer. I said Nah, probably not just because of the price point. As luck would have it, not even a week later, I received a review offer for an e-bike! How about that for coincidence?! The bike is from a company called TurboAnt. So let’s take a look at the Thunder T1 Fat Tire Electric bike and find out if it can rekindle my joy of bike riding.

