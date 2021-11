Nylon guitars add a special sound to music. Some songs and styles just don’t sound right on anything else. There are many great classical nylon guitars, but fewer fine modern designs for this great instrument. So when one comes along, it gets noticed. That was the original Godin Multiac. The updated version, the Godin Multiac Nylon Deluxe, is now available with features that make it attractive to songwriters and performers who love that warm nylon tone and want to be able to use it on stage.

