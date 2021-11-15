Kanye West adds André 3000 collab, reworks running order on Donda (Deluxe)

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Vory prides himself on being “rarely seen, always heard”—at least for now. Tracks like “Ain’t It Funny” featuring Meek Mill and “You Got It” have racked up millions of streams on Spotify. His voice and writing is all over Kanye West’s 10th album, Donda, and he’s gearing up to release his own first solo LP, which will come out on Meek Mill’s Dream Chasers Records. Vory’s a genuine hybrid talent, a melodic rapper whose powerful voice genuinely captures the feelings of pain, love, loss and betrayal that he often muses on lyrically. Beyond that, he’s quickly staked out a reputation as your favorite pop star’s favorite collaborator, writing on tracks by Drake (“Mob Ties”), Bryson Tiller (“Don’t”) and Jay-Z and Beyoncé (“Friends”).

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO